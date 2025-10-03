Storm Amy live updates: Amber warning extended as trains and ferries cancelled across the north and north-east

Residents across the north are preparing for Storm Amy as severe winds and rain are set to batter the Highlands and parts of Moray.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office comes into force from 5pm today until 9am on Saturday, with disruption expected to continue into Sunday while lines are inspected for damage and debris.

Gusts of up to 95mph are now forecasted for some areas.

Amber wind warning: 5pm – 11.59pm on Friday

Yellow wind warning: 3pm – 11.59pm on Friday

Yellow rain warning: 12pm – 11.59pm on Friday

Amber wind warning: 12am – 9pm on Saturday

Yellow wind warning: 12am – 9am on Sunday

Keep up with the latest updates from the storm on our live blog.

Ferry service disruption

Due to forecasted strong winds across much of the West Coast of Scotland, CalMac ferries are adversely affected.

Dozens of sailings have been cancelled due to the approaching storm.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for strong winds across the CalMac network.

“To ensure the safety of customers and crew, we have cancelled several sailings today and tomorrow, whilst others have been placed on high alert for further disruption. Some port offices will also be closed.”

To find out more about which CalMac sailings have been cancelled visit the CalMac website.

In addition to CalMac, NorthLink have also been forced to cancel sailing to Lerwick due to Storm Amy.

Friday 7pm Aberdeen to Lerwick sailing cancelled.

Saturday 5pm Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick sailing cancelled

Saturday Pentland Firth sailings cancelled

Friday 5.30pm Lerwick to Aberdeen sailing cancelled

Saturday 7pm Lerwick to Aberdeen sailing cancelled

Flood alerts issued by Sepa

03/10 11:00

As Storm Amy approaches, organisations are preparing including the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

They have issued several flood alerts affecting large areas.

Caithness and Sutherland Easter Ross and Great Glen Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside Orkney Skye and Lochaber Wester Ross Western Isles



Amber warning extended and expanded

03/10 10:30

A new amber warning has been issued in advance of Storm Amy.

The warning extends across the Moray Coast, affecting coastal towns such as Lossiemouth, Portsoy, Buckie, Banff, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

It will start from midnight on Saturday and last until 9pm.

Winds could reach up to 85mph in exposed areas.

In addition, a new yellow warning has been issued for parts of the Moray Coast, Caithness and Orkney, which extends into Sunday.

This will last for nine hours ending at 9am on Sunday morning.

School closures

03/10 10:15

Dingwall Primary and Nursery has been closed today ahead of Storm Amy.

In the Western Isles, all schools and nurseries in Uist and Barra will close to pupils at lunchtime.

Schools in Lewis and Harris will close to pupils at their usual scheduled time.

All day nursery provision that were due to be open until 5.30pm will now close at the same time as their associated school.

Trains cancelled for Storm Amy

03/10 10:00

ScotRail has confirmed that from 6pm tonight, several Highland lines will be fully closed due to forecasted conditions:

Rail services on the following routes will be suspended from 6pm on Friday:

Inverness to Wick Inverness to Kyle Inverness to Aberdeen Inverness to Perth Mallaig to Fort William Fort William to Crianlarich Other routes will likely operate with a reduced timetable, as drivers will be limited to 50mph from 7pm.



Storm Amy areas and times

03/10 10:00

The Met Office has released a map showing the areas that will most affected by the storm.

The amber warning is in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

It covers the west coast, the Highlands and parts of Moray, including Elgin.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place. This will impact parts of the Highlands including Fort William and Inverness.