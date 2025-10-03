Three men arrested in Aberdeen in connection with ongoing police investigation

Three men have been arrested in Aberdeen in connection with an ongoing police investigation.

Officers attended the Esslemont Avenue area of the city before 10am on Thursday October 2.

Two police cars were spotted near Northfield Place, including a dog unit, across the road from Aberdeen Grammar School.

One 19-year-old man and two 20-year-old men were arrested.

Police confirmed the arrests were in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Three men – one aged 19 and two aged 20 – have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”