Inverness man carries heart of much-loved teenager thanks to life-saving transplant

An Inverness man is carrying on the legacy of a 19-year-old teenager who saved his life through organ donation.

Colin Gray was living with advanced heart disease and in urgent need of a transplant.

Almost two years ago, he received the life-saving call, informing him that a heart had been found.

As Colin went under the knife, 40 miles away, the Meiklem’s family’s hearts were breaking following the death of their son Robbie.

The happy-go-lucky teenager was a huge football fan and was adored by everyone who knew him.

However, at just age 19, Robbie took his own life.

Speaking to STV following the transplant, Colin was eager to find his donor’s family and thank them for their incredible gift.

Little did he know, he was carrying Robbie’s heart.

Robbie’s Legacy

Speaking on a special episode of Scotland Tonight, Robbie’s dad, Robert, said he never imagined his son would go to such lengths.

He said: “We just live our lives. Then this comes in, and it just totally changes your life.

“Robbie was just a happy-go-lucky teenager and a brilliant football player from the early days. He had a lot of potential, but he was just a typical boy.

“Everybody loved him.”

Robert choked back tears as he recalled the moment he found his son.

He battled for 12 minutes and successfully restarted Robbie’s heart, leading him to believe he had saved his boy.

However, a lack of oxygen to the brain ended Robbie’s young life.

Amid their grief, the family decided to donate Robbie’s organs.

Inverness man Colin needed heart transplant

Their selfless act helped save the lives of five people across the UK, including Colin from Inverness.

In the weeks and months after his son’s passing, Robert struggled to cope.

His sister came across a documentary STV had made with Colin documenting his life-saving heart transplant, and urged Robert to watch it.

The devastated father took solace from the programme and became convinced he was watching his son’s heart being transplanted.

After some digging, Robert obtained a number for Colin and got in touch to see how he was, striking up a friendship.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Colin was in fact carrying Robbie’s heart, sparking a sacred bond between the families.

‘It is like having another brother’

Robert said: “Out of something totally negative, he’s a positive in my life right now because I know my son’s heart beats on in the nicest guy I have ever met.

“He’s like my brother now.

“We talk on the phone quite often because it’s a big weight on his shoulders as well.

“He carries Robbie, and Robbie carries him.

Colin added: “It is like having another brother.”

“Hearing the stories of what an amazing guy Robbie was, it’s so, so emotional.

“Sometimes, although my recovery is going well, on days when I am feeling a bit down, it drives me on. It’s hard to put it into words, really.”

The ‘brothers’ are now striving to continue Robbie’s legacy and raise awareness of mental health.

Family members also remember Robbie through their signature tattoos, each sporting his handwriting and a green heart, in recognition of his love for Celtic Football Club.

Colin carries the teenager with him, not only in his heart, but through a special tattoo, designed by his wife, Coleen.

You can hear their full story on Scotland Tonight: Robbie’s Legacy.