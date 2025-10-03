Inverness man carries heart of much-loved teenager thanks to life-saving transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness man carries heart of much-loved teenager thanks to life-saving transplant

Colin Gray was living with advanced heart disease when he received the organ.

By Michelle Henderson
Robert Meiklem, wearing a black top, sitting with Colin Gray on a sofa.
Colin Gray struck a bond with Robert Meikle after he received his son's heart. Image: STV

An Inverness man is carrying on the legacy of a 19-year-old teenager who saved his life through organ donation.

Colin Gray was living with advanced heart disease and in urgent need of a transplant.

Almost two years ago, he received the life-saving call, informing him that a heart had been found.

As Colin went under the knife, 40 miles away, the Meiklem’s family’s hearts were breaking following the death of their son Robbie.

The happy-go-lucky teenager was a huge football fan and was adored by everyone who knew him.

Colin Gray lying down on an operating table.
Colin underwent a life-saving heart transplant in 2023. Image: STV

However, at just age 19, Robbie took his own life.

Speaking to STV following the transplant, Colin was eager to find his donor’s family and thank them for their incredible gift.

Little did he know, he was carrying Robbie’s heart.

Robbie’s Legacy

Speaking on a special episode of Scotland Tonight, Robbie’s dad, Robert, said he never imagined his son would go to such lengths.

He said: “We just live our lives. Then this comes in, and it just totally changes your life.

Young Robbie Meiklem holding a trophy.
Sports fanatic Robbie Meiklem died after he took his life age 19 Image: STV

“Robbie was just a happy-go-lucky teenager and a brilliant football player from the early days. He had a lot of potential, but he was just a typical boy.

“Everybody loved him.”

Robert choked back tears as he recalled the moment he found his son.

He battled for 12 minutes and successfully restarted Robbie’s heart, leading him to believe he had saved his boy.

However, a lack of oxygen to the brain ended Robbie’s young life.

Amid their grief, the family decided to donate Robbie’s organs.

Inverness man Colin needed heart transplant

Their selfless act helped save the lives of five people across the UK, including Colin from Inverness.

In the weeks and months after his son’s passing, Robert struggled to cope.

His sister came across a documentary STV had made with Colin documenting his life-saving heart transplant, and urged Robert to watch it.

The devastated father took solace from the programme and became convinced he was watching his son’s heart being transplanted.

After some digging, Robert obtained a number for Colin and got in touch to see how he was, striking up a friendship.

Robert sitting on a chair to the left of the TV, showing the STV documentary.
Robert became convinced he was watching his son’s heart being transplanted during an STV documentary showing Colin’s life-saving procedure. Image: STV.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Colin was in fact carrying Robbie’s heart, sparking a sacred bond between the families.

‘It is like having another brother’

Robert said: “Out of something totally negative, he’s a positive in my life right now because I know my son’s heart beats on in the nicest guy I have ever met.

“He’s like my brother now.

“We talk on the phone quite often because it’s a big weight on his shoulders as well.

“He carries Robbie, and Robbie carries him.

Colin added: “It is like having another brother.”

Colin and Robert shaking hands on the driveway.
The men now think of each other as ‘brothers’ as they carry on Robbie’s Legacy.

“Hearing the stories of what an amazing guy Robbie was, it’s so, so emotional.

“Sometimes, although my recovery is going well, on days when I am feeling a bit down, it drives me on. It’s hard to put it into words, really.”

The ‘brothers’ are now striving to continue Robbie’s legacy and raise awareness of mental health.

Tattoo with Robbie's written in his son's handwriting, his heartbeat, a green heart and the date of his death.
Robert got a special tattoo in memory of his son, featuring his handwriting and a green heart, symbolising his love for Celtic Football Club. Image: STV.
Tattoo with a love heart and a heartbeat design.
Colin also sports a tattoo in honour of the young donor that made his heart transplant possible. Image: STV.

Family members also remember Robbie through their signature tattoos, each sporting his handwriting and a green heart, in recognition of his love for Celtic Football Club.

Colin carries the teenager with him, not only in his heart, but through a special tattoo, designed by his wife, Coleen.

You can hear their full story on Scotland Tonight: Robbie’s Legacy.

Conversation