Inverness mum who befriended chimpanzee champion Dame Jane Goodall reveals personal impact she had on her family

The world has lost one of its greatest conservationists, but for a group of children and families in the Highlands, Jane Goodall was more than a global figure – she was a friend.

Dame Jane, who died aged 91, was a renowned primatologist, conservationist and founder of the Roots & Shoots International Programme.

And she was admired in particular for her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees in Tanzania and her tireless advocacy for the planet.

Yet alongside appearances at the United Nations, the US Senate and events with presidents and royalty, she also found time to nurture a small group of young people with autism and learning difficulties in Inverness.

How a small Inverness group won Jane Goodall’s support

Justine Robertson, who founded the group with her four children in mind, said: “Our group was set up in 2009 as a family-and-friends project and became part of her Roots & Shoots programme.

“We began by planting flowers, tending gardens and taking small steps for our community.”

But under Jane’s encouragement, those small steps grew into award-winning achievements.

“We went on to win bronze, silver and gold awards for environmental endeavour, and Jane began to take notice,” Justine said.

And her interest was never distant or symbolic.

On one occasion, when a snowstorm cancelled an awards trip, Jane personally rang the children to reassure them.

She then invited them to attend a St Andrews University conference she was speaking at.

“After a keynote address delivered with her characteristic calm and grace, she invited questions,” Justine said.

“My youngest daughter, then just six, raised her hand and asked simply, ‘Can I have a hug?’

“Jane laughed, and obliged – it was in that moment our relationship truly began.”

Jane Goodall’s personal bond with Highland children

Justine said: “That was Jane: a woman of world stature, yet always willing to give her time to children who mattered to her.

“She invited us to join her at events across the UK and, most memorably, travelled north herself in 2012 for a three-day children’s conference at Eden Court in Inverness.

“The Science Museum took part, local schools were involved, and she even visited Clava Cairns, which she said she was delighted to see.

“We arranged for her to stay with naturalist John Lister-Kaye, and she enjoyed the homely Highland welcome.”

That Highland welcome was something very different from her usual itinerary of international hotels and lecture halls.

She stayed in a Hobbit Hut on Mr Lister-Kaye’s estate.

“Over time, Jane came to know my children personally,” Justine continues.

“She saw something of herself in my eldest, Amy, who later became her UK university coordinator.

“My son Isaac, who struggled with crowds, found her attention gentle and reassuring, even when she was surrounded by dignitaries.

“She had a gift for noticing people, always stopping to listen.

“It was a quality that made her beloved across the world.”

Jane Goodall’s legacy in Inverness: Inspiring young people

Dame Jane recognised the Inverness group’s efforts formally too.

She awarded Justine teacher of the year, and celebrated the group’s success as one of only three organisations – alongside two schools – invited to Bournemouth for the 50th anniversary of her foundation.

“Even my mother, the oldest member of our group, became part of Jane’s orbit.

“She often joined our projects and proudly told people of Jane’s visits.

“For her, as for all of us, Jane’s presence was both surreal and deeply personal”.

From a handful of families in the Highlands, the group grew to win national recognition.

‘That was her greatness – a belief that every life and every effort counted’

Justine added: “Jane Goodall was a friend to kings, presidents and world leaders.

“Yet she also remembered the names of children in Inverness, called them when plans fell through, and gave them her time.

“That was her greatness – a belief that every life and every effort counted.

“For us, she will always be remembered not only as a pioneer of science and conservation but as a friend who gave our children the gift of hope.”