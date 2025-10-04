Inverness mum who befriended chimpanzee champion Dame Jane Goodall reveals personal impact she had on her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness mum who befriended chimpanzee champion Dame Jane Goodall reveals personal impact she had on her family

The internationally renowned conservationist had a close relationship with a group from the Highlands.

By Louise Glen
Jane Goodall
An iconic image of Dr Jane Goodall, pictured in Gombe, Tanzania, who had a lifelong passion for chimpanzees and conservation. Image: PA Photo/Jane Goodall Institute.

The world has lost one of its greatest conservationists, but for a group of children and families in the Highlands, Jane Goodall was more than a global figure – she was a friend.

Dame Jane, who died aged 91, was a renowned primatologist, conservationist and founder of the Roots & Shoots International Programme.

And she was admired in particular for her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees in Tanzania and her tireless advocacy for the planet.

Yet alongside appearances at the United Nations, the US Senate and events with presidents and royalty, she also found time to nurture a small group of young people with autism and learning difficulties in Inverness.

Jane Goodall nurtured children from Inverness.
In 2010, Amy Robertson (17), of Ardersier, was named winner of the Jane Goodall UK Individual Endeavour Award. Amy is pictured in the foreground alongside Jasmina Marcheva of the Roots & Shoots programme. Also featured are (L-R) Isaac Robertson, John Robertson, Hannah Bird, Fiona Robertson and Jessica Bird, who collectively won the Team Gold Award.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

How a small Inverness group won Jane Goodall’s support

Justine Robertson, who founded the group with her four children in mind, said: “Our group was set up in 2009 as a family-and-friends project and became part of her Roots & Shoots programme.

“We began by planting flowers, tending gardens and taking small steps for our community.”

But under Jane’s encouragement, those small steps grew into award-winning achievements.

“We went on to win bronze, silver and gold awards for environmental endeavour, and Jane began to take notice,” Justine said.

And her interest was never distant or symbolic.

Jane Goodall with Inverness children and Mr H
Jane Goodall always took time with the Robertson children in Inverness. Image: Justine Robertson.

On one occasion, when a snowstorm cancelled an awards trip, Jane personally rang the children to reassure them.

She then invited them to attend a St Andrews University conference she was speaking at.

“After a keynote address delivered with her characteristic calm and grace, she invited questions,” Justine said.

“My youngest daughter, then just six, raised her hand and asked simply, ‘Can I have a hug?’

“Jane laughed, and obliged – it was in that moment our relationship truly began.”

Jane Goodall’s personal bond with Highland children

Justine said: “That was Jane: a woman of world stature, yet always willing to give her time to children who mattered to her.

“She invited us to join her at events across the UK and, most memorably, travelled north herself in 2012 for a three-day children’s conference at Eden Court in Inverness.

“The Science Museum took part, local schools were involved, and she even visited Clava Cairns, which she said she was delighted to see.

“We arranged for her to stay with naturalist John Lister-Kaye, and she enjoyed the homely Highland welcome.”

Jane Goodall nurtured relationships with her inverness family.
Jane Goodall with members of the Inverness Roots and Shoots group. Amy Robertson is holding Mr H the chimpanzee. Image: Justine Robertson.

That Highland welcome was something very different from her usual itinerary of international hotels and lecture halls.

She stayed in a Hobbit Hut on Mr Lister-Kaye’s estate.

“Over time, Jane came to know my children personally,” Justine continues.

“She saw something of herself in my eldest, Amy, who later became her UK university coordinator.

“My son Isaac, who struggled with crowds, found her attention gentle and reassuring, even when she was surrounded by dignitaries.

“She had a gift for noticing people, always stopping to listen.

“It was a quality that made her beloved across the world.”

Jane Goodall’s legacy in Inverness: Inspiring young people

Dame Jane recognised the Inverness group’s efforts formally too.

She awarded Justine teacher of the year, and celebrated the group’s success as one of only three organisations – alongside two schools – invited to Bournemouth for the 50th anniversary of her foundation.

Amy robertson an Inverness Roots and Fruits award winner with a National Geographic magazine signed by Jane Goodall.
Amy Robertson with a signed copy of the National Geographic magazine. Image: Justine Robertson.

“Even my mother, the oldest member of our group, became part of Jane’s orbit.

“She often joined our projects and proudly told people of Jane’s visits.

“For her, as for all of us, Jane’s presence was both surreal and deeply personal”.

From a handful of families in the Highlands, the group grew to win national recognition.

‘That was her greatness – a belief that every life and every effort counted’

Dame Jane Goodall in 2018. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Justine added: “Jane Goodall was a friend to kings, presidents and world leaders.

“Yet she also remembered the names of children in Inverness, called them when plans fell through, and gave them her time.

“That was her greatness – a belief that every life and every effort counted.

“For us, she will always be remembered not only as a pioneer of science and conservation but as a friend who gave our children the gift of hope.”

Conversation