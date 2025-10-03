Copper thieves cause £30,000 damage to Raac family home, amidst growing Balnagask security fears

A Raac-impacted Torry dad has spoken of his devastation on discovering his home ransacked, smashed up and stripped back to the frame, by callous copper thieves, causing £30,000 of damage.

It comes less than a 24 hours after news a possible £10m cash boost could be given to Aberdeen City Council to free up Raac funds, and just days after “anti-social concerns” were mentioned at a special ACC meeting, where the current state of Balnagask and its security were discussed.

While 400 council-owned properties have been vacated due to Raac, more than 100 households, in privately-owned homes, remain.

Termed a “ghost town” by beleaguered residents, Rob Rozmiarek is the latest resident to fall victim to opportunistic intruders hoping to cash in on Raac misery.

“I’m standing here in the middle of all this mess, and I’m not okay. Why has this happened to me? It’s a disgrace,” he said.

‘Something looked odd about my house,’ said Rob

The 38-year-old oil and gas worker was returning from work on Wednesday October 1, when he noticed something odd about his three-bed Rockall Road house.

“I had just finished work and picked up my little boy, and was on the way back when he spotted a cupboard through the window. I knew there shouldn’t be a kitchen cupboard visible.”

Rob and his wife Dominca, also 38, recently vacated their family home, citing concerns over nighttime safety and the degradation of their once-loved estate.

Still living in Torry, they’re paying for a second property as well as their original home.

“I make a point of going past the house because no one here has ever seen any of the security guards we’ve been promised. It’s scary here these days.”

‘What if my wife had been there when they broke in with tools?’

On entering his three-bed home, purchased 10 years ago, he was “shellshocked” by what he discovered.

“Everything was completely smashed up. Everything. They had broken up the kitchen, pulled out the integrated gas hob and smashed my table in half.

“The bathroom was ripped out. Even the bits of walls and ceiling were torn out – all to find copper pipes. It’s easily at least £30,000 damage.

“They left their tools, so must have been planned on coming back.

“Imagine if my wife disturbed them with tools.”

‘We don’t know what will happen to the value of our house now’

Like previous home disturbances, Rob believes whoever entered his property had been watching and waiting.

“We do believe they had been observing us. There were no longer lights going on and off, and they probably thought it was abandoned.

“The reality is so different. Our home was in really good condition. Just before Raac was announced, we had it valued and were ready to put it on the market for £120,000.

“So far we haven’t engaged with the voluntary purchase scheme – there’s no way we can afford to lose £40,000. This was our investment into our family’s future. And now what? It’ll be worth even less now.”

‘Maybe Christian Allard could come and clean up this mess?’

Rob called the police, who attended the scene.

“Even they were surprised by the scale of the damage.

“I actually texted one of the Torry Community Raac Campaigners to get in touch with Christian Allard [Aberdeen City Council co-leader], to see if he’d come and help me clean up my trashed house.

“It’s his council that has us in this mess.

“I mean, what am I supposed to do? I can’t stand outside 24 hours a day watching it.

“When a council employee came round, he assured me there was security. I said, ‘mate – there are doors open where houses have been entered, broken windows everywhere.’ It’s not good enough.”

Antisocial behaviour in Balnagask IS a concern, say ACC

Around the same time Rob discovered the damage to his home, Aberdeen Full Council were meeting to discuss Raac.

At the meeting this week councillor Richard Brooks asked corporate landlord Stephen Booth for clarity on the arrangements in place to look after Balnagask, amid claims from residents that there has been an increase in vandalism with no sign of security guards, as promised by the council.

Mr Booth replied that anti-social behaviour does remain a concern, and that there had been 70 calls concerning fly-tipping over the last six months. He confirmed there was security on site throughout the night, including one physical walk around each night.

‘This £10m needs to be used urgently. It’s horrible to feel hopeless’

Resident and founder of the Torry Community Raac Campaign, Lynn Winstanley called for an urgent handling of promised funds from the Scottish Government.

‘This is what nobody seems to understand,” she said. “Every day is worse than the next for us.

“Every day, our community is taken from us. This family will now be in a worse position because more value has been taken from them. It’s not safe to live in our houses, and not safe to walk around outside. It’s a horrible thing to feel hopeless.

“This is exactly why we need to now make sure this £10m fund is accessed and used to help those suffering. Urgently.”

Police inquiries are ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, October 1 2025 we received a report that a house on Rockall Place, Aberdeen had been broken into between Sunday, 28 September, and 1 October.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this housebreaking, and anyone with information that may assist this investigation should contact 101 quoting incident number 2652 of 1 October, 2025.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As agreed at committee, members will be provided with further detail of the security arrangements and the name of the security firm.

“A security firm is contracted to undertake inspections three times per evening including a foot patrol.”

Read more here from our Trapped by Raac campaign.