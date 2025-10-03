One casualty taken to hospital after two-car crash near Inverurie

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash early this morning on the B9001 near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

It happened at around 6am at the Daviot and Legatsden crossroads on the B9001.

Two ambulances, as well as two special operations response teams (SORT) were sent to the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed the person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokeswoman for the SAS said: “We received a call at 6am to attend a two-car road traffic collision at the Daviot and Legatsden crossroads.

“We dispatched two ambulances and two special operations response teams to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”