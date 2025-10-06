North and north-east youngsters to spread festive cheer for The Press and Journal Christmas Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North and north-east youngsters to spread festive cheer for The Press and Journal Christmas Concert

Tickets are available to purchase today.

By Jenna Scott
Children singing at the Press and Journal / Evening Express Christmas Concert 2024
Children from all across the region took to the stage at last year's concert. Image: Press and Journal / Evening Express Christmas Concert.

The Press and Journal’s ever-popular Christmas Concerts are returning to the north and north-east this festive season – and you can buy tickets for the shows today.

Young choirs of school children and community groups will once again take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness to help raise money for two amazing causes supported by The P&J Community Fund.

Westhill Primary School took to the stage last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The two Aberdeen shows, held in partnership with our sister title The Evening Express, will take place on Sunday November 30 at 1pm and 6pm at P&J Live.

For more than 50 years, The Press & Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concerts have been a highlight of the festive season in the Granite City as youngsters take to the stage to showcase their musical talents, delighting audiences and spreading yuletide cheer.

Heathryburn School spread festive cheer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Inverness concert, first introduced in 2023, will be held on Thursday November 27 at 6pm in the Highland capital’s Drumossie Hotel.

All money raised will go towards The P&J Community Fund.

Our two charity partners that will benefit from the cash are Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Long-established charity Clan offers emotional and practical support to thousands of people impacted by cancer in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Abbie’s Sparkle is a Moray charity set up in honour of Elgin teenager Abbie Main, who passed away after a brave battle with cancer on Christmas Day 2017.

The organisation supports hundreds of families with treats, known as “sparkles”, so they can enjoy quality time together.

Tarradale Primary School perform. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tickets on sale now

You can buy tickets for the Aberdeen shows here.

Tickets for the Inverness concert can be bought here.

Sponsorship packages for The P&J Christmas Concerts are also available. Contact: stephanie.hoare@dcthomson.co.uk

Conversation