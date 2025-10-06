North and north-east youngsters to spread festive cheer for The Press and Journal Christmas Concert

The Press and Journal’s ever-popular Christmas Concerts are returning to the north and north-east this festive season – and you can buy tickets for the shows today.

Young choirs of school children and community groups will once again take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness to help raise money for two amazing causes supported by The P&J Community Fund.

The two Aberdeen shows, held in partnership with our sister title The Evening Express, will take place on Sunday November 30 at 1pm and 6pm at P&J Live.

For more than 50 years, The Press & Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concerts have been a highlight of the festive season in the Granite City as youngsters take to the stage to showcase their musical talents, delighting audiences and spreading yuletide cheer.

The Inverness concert, first introduced in 2023, will be held on Thursday November 27 at 6pm in the Highland capital’s Drumossie Hotel.

All money raised will go towards The P&J Community Fund.

Our two charity partners that will benefit from the cash are Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Long-established charity Clan offers emotional and practical support to thousands of people impacted by cancer in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Abbie’s Sparkle is a Moray charity set up in honour of Elgin teenager Abbie Main, who passed away after a brave battle with cancer on Christmas Day 2017.

The organisation supports hundreds of families with treats, known as “sparkles”, so they can enjoy quality time together.

Tickets on sale now

You can buy tickets for the Aberdeen shows here.

Tickets for the Inverness concert can be bought here.

Sponsorship packages for The P&J Christmas Concerts are also available. Contact: stephanie.hoare@dcthomson.co.uk