Skye petrol station manager sparks heated debate with Gaza protest closure

The quiet Highland community of Broadford found itself at the centre of an international debate this week after the manager of its busiest petrol station on the island staged a one-man protest over the crisis in Gaza.

Craig Johnston, who has run the Asda Express in Broadford for the past 15 months, closed the pumps and later posted a video explaining why he felt compelled to act.

His decision was not universally popular.

Craig Johnston: Why I shut down Asda Express on Skye

In the video, Mr Johnston said: “I’ve seen protests in Turkey, Italy, Greece, France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, London, and I realised it’s only us, the people, who can actually make change.

“So I decided to shut down the petrol station where I work — one of the busiest in the area, in fact one of the busiest in the country.

“The nearest petrol station in one direction is nine miles away, in the other direction 25 miles.

“I do feel bad about the locals, many of whom I’ve got to know over the last 15 months.

“But when I think about it, I went on a march across the Skye Bridge organised by a local group.

“Out of all the locals I see on a daily basis — about 50 of them — only one turned up.

“So that’s what I’m doing. I’ll probably lose my job.

“But like I said — we’ve all got to do something. Free Palestine.”

His protest immediately provoked an avalanche of responses, ranging from admiration to outright anger.

Supporters hail “principled stand”

In The Press and Journal comments section, a reader named Lulu said Mr Johnston “sounds like a man of principles”.

Mairi MacIntosh, meanwhile, called for “a petition to keep his job,” while Peter Cosgrove described him as “brave” and suggested a fund should be established if he faced legal costs or fines.

Others pointed to a long history of individual acts of protest, arguing that such gestures can inspire wider awareness.

But critics felt the action was misguided and irresponsible.

Jeannette Kroll on Facebook asked: “What about residents needing fuel to get to doctors’ or hospital appointments?

“This is NOT acceptable.”

Chris Cameron argued: “His job is to provide a service, not pontificate and force his political views onto everyone else.”

Barry Sim, meanwhile dismissed Mr Johnston as a “woke weirdo” who “quite rightly deserves the sack”.

Some went further, accusing Johnston of taking the wrong side entirely.

Skye free speech or abuse of power?

Others echoed the view that his protest risked being seen as support for Hamas rather than solidarity with civilians.

“This country is about having free speech,” argued Ian Edward Duff.

But Ian Bishop countered: “He doesn’t own Asda!!”

And Jeanette Cairns added: “He shut down the shop because locals wouldn’t protest with him.

“He wasn’t allowing freedom of speech, was he?”

For many, the real issue was not the rights and wrongs of the conflict itself, but the question of whether a petrol station in Skye is the place to stage such a protest.

JC on Facebook expressed scepticism, writing: “Closing a teeny shop on Skye won’t help Gaza one bit.”

Others believed the symbolic nature of the act was precisely the point.

“Maybe this is what people need to do,” said Bob Short.

“Nothing else works, and Palestinians are facing genocide every day.”

Some islanders questioned Mr Johnston’s priorities.

“Are there not more pressing matters closer to home, like food security and winter fuel allowances?” asked Lynda Maclean.

But Fiona MacLeay bristled at that suggestion, writing: “Thousands of people are being starved and being subject to ethnic cleansing and genocide — and you call that trivial?”

