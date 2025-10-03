Skye petrol station manager sparks heated debate with Gaza protest closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye petrol station manager sparks heated debate with Gaza protest closure

The one-man protest left Broadford’s Asda Express shut to confused motorists this week - sparking debate across Skye.

By Louise Glen
Craig Johnston behind the doors of Asda Express on .Skye. A group stands outside a shop, holding Palestinian flags. The store sign reads "BROADFORD your local store".
Craig Johnston behind the doors of Asda Express on Skye. image: Supplied.

The quiet Highland community of Broadford found itself at the centre of an international debate this week after the manager of its busiest petrol station on the island staged a one-man protest over the crisis in Gaza.

Craig Johnston, who has run the Asda Express in Broadford for the past 15 months, closed the pumps and later posted a video explaining why he felt compelled to act.

His decision was not universally popular.

Craig Johnston: Why I shut down Asda Express on Skye

In the video, Mr Johnston said: “I’ve seen protests in Turkey, Italy, Greece, France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, London, and I realised it’s only us, the people, who can actually make change.

“So I decided to shut down the petrol station where I work — one of the busiest in the area, in fact one of the busiest in the country.

“The nearest petrol station in one direction is nine miles away, in the other direction 25 miles.

“I do feel bad about the locals, many of whom I’ve got to know over the last 15 months.

“But when I think about it, I went on a march across the Skye Bridge organised by a local group.

“Out of all the locals I see on a daily basis — about 50 of them — only one turned up.

“So that’s what I’m doing. I’ll probably lose my job.

“But like I said — we’ve all got to do something. Free Palestine.”

His protest immediately provoked an avalanche of responses, ranging from admiration to outright anger.

Supporters hail “principled stand”

In The Press and Journal comments section, a reader named Lulu said Mr Johnston “sounds like a man of principles”.

Mairi MacIntosh, meanwhile, called for “a petition to keep his job,” while Peter Cosgrove described him as “brave” and suggested a fund should be established if he faced legal costs or fines.

Others pointed to a long history of individual acts of protest, arguing that such gestures can inspire wider awareness.

The image shows the entrance doors at the Asda store. A Palestinian flag is attached to the doors.
A standoff took place at Asda Express in Broadford. Image: Supplied.

But critics felt the action was misguided and irresponsible.

Jeannette Kroll on Facebook asked: “What about residents needing fuel to get to doctors’ or hospital appointments?

“This is NOT acceptable.”

Chris Cameron argued: “His job is to provide a service, not pontificate and force his political views onto everyone else.”

Barry Sim, meanwhile dismissed Mr Johnston as a “woke weirdo” who “quite rightly deserves the sack”.

Some went further, accusing Johnston of taking the wrong side entirely.

Skye free speech or abuse of power?

Others echoed the view that his protest risked being seen as support for Hamas rather than solidarity with civilians.

“This country is about having free speech,” argued Ian Edward Duff.

But Ian Bishop countered: “He doesn’t own Asda!!”

And Jeanette Cairns added: “He shut down the shop because locals wouldn’t protest with him.

“He wasn’t allowing freedom of speech, was he?”

For many, the real issue was not the rights and wrongs of the conflict itself, but the question of whether a petrol station in Skye is the place to stage such a protest.

JC on Facebook expressed scepticism, writing: “Closing a teeny shop on Skye won’t help Gaza one bit.”

A notice posted on the doors at the Asda Express states that it is closed "in solidarity with the people of Palestine".
The notice placed on the door of Asda Express on Skye. Image: Supplied.

Others believed the symbolic nature of the act was precisely the point.

“Maybe this is what people need to do,” said Bob Short.

“Nothing else works, and Palestinians are facing genocide every day.”

Some islanders questioned Mr Johnston’s priorities.

“Are there not more pressing matters closer to home, like food security and winter fuel allowances?” asked Lynda Maclean.

But Fiona MacLeay bristled at that suggestion, writing: “Thousands of people are being starved and being subject to ethnic cleansing and genocide — and you call that trivial?”

