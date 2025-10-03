Man charged over farm machinery thefts in Aberdeenshire

A man has been charged after farm machinery, including quad bikes and tractors, were stolen from various farms in Alford and Huntly.

They were taken from rural locations near the two Aberdeenshire settlements on August 17.

After “extensive inquiries” were carried out by police into the thefts, a 31-year-old man was traced in Durham in the north-east of England.

He appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court in southern Scotland on September 29 in connection with the thefts.

A statement by Durham Constabulary said: “The stolen vehicles were located by officers in Durham Constabulary and inquiries are ongoing.”