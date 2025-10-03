62-Year-Old Man Reported Missing from Milton, Easter Ross

Police are seeking help to trace Robert Horner, who has been reported missing from his home in Milton, Easter Ross.

The 62-year-old was last seen on Wednesday October 1.

Officers have described him as 6ft tall, white and of slim build, with brown receding hair.

Mr Horner normally wears a beret style hat and a yellow coat and is said to have “a distinctive walk”.

Sergeant Duncan Birse, from Dingwall Police station, said: “Mr Horner was last seen in the Milton area on October 1.

“We ask that anyone who has seen him please contact the police.”

Information can be passed to officers by calling 101 and quoting quote PS/20251002-2126.