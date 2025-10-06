Former STV chief David McKeith talks new role with Union Street taskforce and recent news at broadcaster

Some people will tell you the old days of High Street shopping are finished.

They argue that everybody buys online in the 2020s and, whether using Amazon, Etsy, Vinted or Deliveroo, the attraction of visiting the city centre has vanished forever.

Indeed, it’s in danger of becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. But please don’t utter these words in the presence of David McKeith without expecting a rapid rebuttal.

David has worked here since the 1990s

He might have been born in Perth, but the 59-year-old has been in Aberdeen since he worked on the morning news bulletins at Grampian TV in the early 1990s.

He was drawn to broadcasting because of the immediacy of it — what he calls “the pace, the storytelling, and the privilege of reporting and presenting.”

But, at the same time, David quickly forged a connection to the city and its people.

And it’s a bond which has grown stronger down the years.

At the end of 2024, David left his role as editor of STV North, but it’s obvious he has no intention of slowing down.

On the contrary, he has become operations manager of the not-for-profit Our Union Street and is an integral part of the team striving to revitalise Aberdeen city centre.

‘We should accentuate the positives of Union Street’

He understands that retail habits have changed in recent years, but believes that is no reason to write off the myriad benefits of promoting new businesses in the north east.

And, as he watched the success of the Tall Ships, he realised people can still be excited and exhilarated by the place where they live if it’s talked up rather than trashed down.

David was a cool head when I used to work with him at STV more than a decade ago.

Others might have been panicking as a deadline approached, but he was the quiet fixer, seeking solutions, not volcanic outbursts.

Yet, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care deeply about issues in the north east and beyond. On the contrary, he is evangelical when he discusses his new role.

And, if you aren’t convinced, why not digest his argument for a few moments?

‘Union Street is Aberdeen’s front door’

As David told me: “Union Street is the city’s front door, but like high streets everywhere, it is facing real challenges. It’s not just Our Union Street — it’s everyone’s.

“But the way I see it is that we have a choice. We could do absolutely nothing and nothing will change or we could at least try to make a difference.

“And I get it, I really do. It’s easy to look at the city centre and see what is still wrong with it, but there is a lot that going in the right direction too.

“And what we’re doing at Our Union Street is making a difference.

“We have a dedicated team, which is working to help people who want to set up shop on Union Street.

“We have played our part in reducing the number of empty units by around half since Our Union Street was launched.

I think people are listening

“And we’ve a team of volunteers who give up their free time to help build back civic pride, cleaning up shop fronts, tidying the city centre’s public spaces and much more.

“We’re also very proud of the work we do to highlight the host of reasons that there are for people to come and spend time in the city centre — and I think people are listening.

“Earlier this year, we launched the Our Union Street ‘Word on the Street’ podcast which is hosted by Fin Hendry and Amy Innes.

“They are tremendous and are building up a real following on social media.

‘Union Street is somewhere to enjoy, not to avoid’

“Their show and our other online content with features about what Aberdeen has to offer recently passed the one million views milestone on our social media platforms.

“I would love to see Union Street buzzing again, not just with shops, but with cafes, restaurants, independent businesses, arts and culture.”

He continued: “Somewhere that people choose to spend a Saturday afternoon, not just somewhere they rush through or avoid.

“The Tall Ships was a brilliant reminder of what Aberdeen can do when the city gets behind something. The crowds, the atmosphere… you could really feel the pride.

“It showed that people absolutely do want to come out, gather and celebrate.

“I’m really excited, too, about our plans for a city app which we will launch soon, giving everyone the chance to have an interactive guide to the best of Aberdeen.

“[It will tell you] where to eat, where to get the best deals, and the sights to visit to explore our city’s amazing culture and heritage and getting the message out there.”

David’s thoughts on recent STV news

However, if David is upbeat about these developments, he was shocked by STV’s announcement last month to move bulletins away from Aberdeen.

The company also confirmed there will be a significant number of redundancies, and the move has been condemned by politicians from all parties in Scotland.

David said: “The news about potential job cuts and the future of STV North is extremely worrying for my former colleagues and the award-winning journalism we delivered.

“This gave a voice and perspective to so many enormously important issues which resonate with viewers outside of Scotland’s central belt.

“The north deserves a news programme which is nationally significant and regionally relevant with stories that matter to everyone, told through the voices that resonate here.

“The value of STV North is its ability to reflect the lives and priorities of people in this part of the country.

“So, whatever happens, I do think it’s enormously important that the north-east and the Highlands and Islands continue to have a strong voice in Scottish broadcasting.”

David doesn’t have his head buried in the sand. He’s a realist and acknowledges that broadcasting, the same as retail, has moved on since he started out in the industry.

But that doesn’t mean dismantling the past is always the best way forward.

And he is clearly determined to spread that message from his base in Union Street.

You can find out more at www.ourunionstreet.com