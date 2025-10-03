Aberdeen operations cancelled after ‘unknown substance’ found on surgical tools

A number of operations have been cancelled in Aberdeen after an “unknown substance” was found on surgical tools.

NHS Grampian says it is still working to identify what the substance is, but in the meantime a number of procedures are unable to go ahead.

It was discovered on instruments on Friday after they were processed at the Central Decontamination Unit at Foresterhill.

The health board said it could not yet say how many operations in Aberdeen were cancelled but added that only elective procedure would be impacted.

With the Foresterhill facility out of action, Woodhill is currently responsible for all sterilisation.

As it is unable to meet demand, NHS Grampian said it had made a plea to other health boards for help.

Health board focussing on ’emergency operations’

A spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing issue we do not have enough sterile instruments available for all theatre procedures.

“As an organisation, we are focusing on emergency operations, Caesarean sections and cancer care.

“Regrettably, some elective procedures have been postponed as a result.

“We apologise to everyone who has been affected by this.

“We understand waits for most operations are already longer than we would like, and we realise there is a very real impact on the quality of life to many of the people waiting for procedures.”

NHS Grampian has reassured patients whose appointments were postponed they will be rescheduled “at the earliest possible opportunity once the situation has been resolved”.

Health boards asked to help out

A spokesperson added: “An unknown substance was observed on instruments following processing.

“Until the source is identified and all equipment cleaned, the facility at Foresterhill is out of use.

“Our facility at Woodend continues to operate, but it cannot process all the instruments required.

“We are in contact with other health boards to explore mutual aid and are grateful for the support we have been offered already.”