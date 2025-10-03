Aberdeen operations cancelled after ‘unknown substance’ found on surgical tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen operations cancelled after ‘unknown substance’ found on surgical tools

With Foresterhill out of use, as an investigation takes place, NHS Grampian has made a plea to other health boards for help

By Mark Mackay
Surgeries have been cancelled after an unknown substance was found on surgical tools at Foresterhill in Aberdeen. Image: University of Aberdeen
Surgeries have been cancelled after an unknown substance was found on surgical tools at Foresterhill in Aberdeen. Image: University of Aberdeen

A number of operations have been cancelled in Aberdeen after an “unknown substance” was found on surgical tools.

NHS Grampian says it is still working to identify what the substance is, but in the meantime a number of procedures are unable to go ahead.

It was discovered on instruments on Friday after they were processed at the Central Decontamination Unit at Foresterhill.

The health board said it could not yet say how many operations in Aberdeen were cancelled but added that only elective procedure would be impacted.

With the Foresterhill facility out of action, Woodhill is currently responsible for all sterilisation.

As it is unable to meet demand, NHS Grampian said it had made a plea to other health boards for help.

Health board focussing on ’emergency operations’

A spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing issue we do not have enough sterile instruments available for all theatre procedures.

“As an organisation, we are focusing on emergency operations, Caesarean sections and cancer care.

“Regrettably, some elective procedures have been postponed as a result.

“We apologise to everyone who has been affected by this.

“We understand waits for most operations are already longer than we would like, and we realise there is a very real impact on the quality of life to many of the people waiting for procedures.”

NHS Grampian has reassured patients whose appointments were postponed they will be rescheduled “at the earliest possible opportunity once the situation has been resolved”.

Health boards asked to help out

A spokesperson added: “An unknown substance was observed on instruments following processing.

“Until the source is identified and all equipment cleaned, the facility at Foresterhill is out of use.

“Our facility at Woodend continues to operate, but it cannot process all the instruments required.

“We are in contact with other health boards to explore mutual aid and are grateful for the support we have been offered already.”

Conversation