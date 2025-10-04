Dons say new beach stadium would deliver a £1.6 billion economic boost to city

A new, multi-sports community stadium at Aberdeen Beach would inject at least £1.6 billion into the local economy over the next 50 years, according to a major new report.

The study has been prepared by leading independent economic consultancy BiGGAR Economics and reveals huge financial, cultural and employment benefits for the entire city.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, who has presented it to Aberdeen City Council, says it shows just how transformational the project could be for the whole of Aberdeen.

And he has urged city leaders to “share this ambition” and help to make it a reality.

Mr Cormack said: “Realising this opportunity is in the hands of our council leaders.

“Only they have the mandate and the ability to secure public, capital investment to drive such a transformational project.”

Aberdeen FC commissioned new, more in-depth research into the catalytic impact of the project in a bid to secure the political will and ambition to get it back on track.

The report reveals that a new multi-sports community stadium would generate an additional £32 million into the local economy every year.

And it says the ambitious project could create and safeguard 1,170 jobs.

The new community stadium would double Aberdeen FC’s annual impact on the local economy from the £32 million it currently generates, to £64 million across the Aberdeen city region.

Construction of the project would further stimulate economic activity with a £42 million boost, supporting 618 jobs.

‘This is about what’s best for the city’

Mr Cormack said: “This is not just about a new stadium for Aberdeen FC – it’s about what’s best for our city and our citizens.

“The Club can, and wants to, play a major role.

“But it’s not for us to lead on it, nor can we drive it forward alone.

“We would urge our city leaders to share this ambition and deliver the right environment in which economic growth and communities can flourish.”

The report was presented to the leaders of the four largest parties on Aberdeen City Council.

They were hosted by Mr Cormack at Pittodrie on Friday.

Council co-leader and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader on the council, Ian Yuill, said after the meeting: “We had an interesting meeting with the chair and chief executive of the football club.

“We listened to a presentation and had a conversation with them, and we look forward to receiving the information the club has agreed to share with the council.”

What else could the beach stadium and wider Dons plan help deliver?

The economic impact report addresses a number of areas.

It says investment in a new community stadium and facilities, including new 4G pitches at Cormack Park, would enable the club to address the shortfall of all-weather community pitches in Aberdeen.

Initial research reveals that there is only one community pitch for every 10,000 people, as opposed to Glasgow, which boasts one for every 5,000 of the population.

And this would also allow Aberdeen FC to deliver an international youth football festival for the city.

It would be modelled on the Gothia Cup, which brings 70,000 visitors to Gothenburg every year and generates over £50 million for the Swedish city.

The initial economic benefit to Aberdeen of such a football festival has been estimated at £9 million per year, with the potential to grow substantially.

Study predicts an additional 111,000 city visitors each year to events

Mr Cormack also believes a modern community stadium will increase visitor attendance.

Pittodrie currently generates around 400,000 visits to Aberdeen every year, supporting spending in the city centre.

But the independent report has found that the beach stadium project would bring an additional 110,000 visitors per year to events at the new stadium.

And BiGGAR Economics say it would strengthen the city’s sport and leisure sector, with an opportunity to add 330 jobs to the sector’s workforce.

Consultants say Dons plan would create and support jobs

Andrea Carlo Magnaghi, of BiGGAR Economics, said: “This report shows how a new community stadium at Aberdeen’s beachfront could be the catalyst for best-in-class sports and leisure facilities, new events and economic impact for the whole city region.

“Our analysis reveals it will create new jobs and generate additional income into the economy through new construction activity, increasing footfall, retaining and increasing local spend in the city.

“It will encourage the growth of existing businesses and the creation of new ones and attract new visitors.”

And the club has hopes a new stadium would help the city to attract major tournaments.

These could include the SFA Scottish Women’s Cup Final, matches during the Women’s World Cup in 2035 and other women’s sports as well as both U-20 men’s and women’s rugby internationals.

Finally, the report suggests using the Club’s state-of-the-art systems, processes and event management experience would transform civic loss-making community recreation and sports facilities.

And it could augment the work of AFC’s Community Trust in successfully using football to deliver positive social outcomes, particularly among young people, in education, physical and mental well-being.

‘The economic case is utterly compelling’

The Press and Journal spoke to Dons fans at Pittodrie ahead of the Europa League clash with Romanian side FCSB in August, with a number clearly having emotional ties to Pittodrie.

Mr Cormack, however, says: “The opportunity exists to lean into the club’s unique reach, influence and ability to catalyse delivery of community sports and leisure activities that can rival anything other cities can offer and more.

“Aberdeen thrives when communities and partners collaborate to shape an ambitious vision for the city’s future.

“While public finances are under considerable pressure, it is essential we invest in capital projects that secure long-term prosperity by generating significant returns and, importantly, encourage businesses and individuals to continue choosing Aberdeen as a place to invest, live, work, and play.

“We can’t just make incremental improvements, which come with major annual maintenance costs, and hope to be able to compete with other cities in terms of projects that transform economies and communities and excite and attract citizens and visitors alike.”

Back in August, leading councillors turned down the chance to form an alliance with Aberdeen FC to get plans for a new beach stadium back on track.

Council co-leader Christian Allard said at the time it was “a bit dangerous” to bring politics into football,

But Mr Cormack adds: “Delivering a community stadium and environment around it that has multiple uses, not just for football matches every second weekend during the season, would not only generate a major economic uplift, but also put Aberdeen on the map for sporting excellence.”

“And with this study showing the project would deliver at least £1.6 billion of economic uplift over the next few decades, the economic case for a return on investment is utterly compelling.”

Council’s Scottish Labour leader: ‘The figures prove the value of football’

The Scottish Labour group’s leader Mohammad Tauqeer Mali said it had been “a productive meeting” at which “there seemed to be unanimity from all group leaders that the opportunities for further development at the beach is something we can all embrace”.

“AFC showed us independent figures that proves the value of football to the local community,” he said.

“Labour under my leadership will work with any political party that shares our vision for the beach and wants to work with us to deliver on the beach masterplan that has citizens support.”

That positive view was shared by Conservative group leader Richard Brooks, who praised Mr Cormack and Chief Executive Alan Burrows for their presentation.

“I’m obviously a little biased as I want to see this football stadium come to pass—that’s something I’ve put in the P&J several times before,” he said.

“I think it would be ideal alongside the beach master plan.

“And I think we came to the conclusion it needs to be a community project.

“Aberdeen Football Club will be the anchor, but it needs to be a partnership.”

He added: There’s been a lot of false storms, and we’ll have to see what the SNP-led administration do with all this information.

“But I would suggest it was very positive.

“Dave Cormack and Alan Burrows made a real big effort to present facts and figures that were very credible.”

