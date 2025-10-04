Watch: Moment flying bed propelled by Storm Amy winds strikes Mercedes-Benz car in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Moment flying bed propelled by Storm Amy winds strikes Mercedes-Benz car in Aberdeen

The windscreen of the car was left shattered.

By Graham Fleming

A flying bed, propelled by Storm Amy winds, struck a parked car in Aberdeen last night.

The bed, gusted into the air by winds up to 95mph, smashed into the windscreen of a Mercedes-Benz causing major damage at around 11pm on Friday.

The discarded bed can be seen being whipped around Brimmond Court in Balnagask, Torry in a smartphone video taken from the high-rise.

The wind can be heard howling in the background, with the bed flying around Brimmond Court’s resident car park.

A car windshield is shattered, showing a web of cracks and broken glass. The damage obscures the interior and suggests an impact.
The windshield has been shattered. Image: Supplied

A photo also shows the car’s windscreen shattered on its right side.

The car is believed to be a Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The car, purchased new, can be worth up to £32,000.

Get more updates on Storm Amy as flying bed hits car

Storm Amy continues to wreak havoc on the north and north east of Scotland.

The storm has caused travel disruption across the north, with road closures, rail disruption and flight cancellations expected to continue late into Sunday.

Gusts of up to 95mph are now forecasted for some areas.

  • Amber wind warning: 12am – 9pm on Saturday
  • Yellow wind warning: 12am – 9am on Sunday

Follow all the updates on our live blog.

