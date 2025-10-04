Watch: Moment flying bed propelled by Storm Amy winds strikes Mercedes-Benz car in Aberdeen

A flying bed, propelled by Storm Amy winds, struck a parked car in Aberdeen last night.

The bed, gusted into the air by winds up to 95mph, smashed into the windscreen of a Mercedes-Benz causing major damage at around 11pm on Friday.

The discarded bed can be seen being whipped around Brimmond Court in Balnagask, Torry in a smartphone video taken from the high-rise.

The wind can be heard howling in the background, with the bed flying around Brimmond Court’s resident car park.

A photo also shows the car’s windscreen shattered on its right side.

The car is believed to be a Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The car, purchased new, can be worth up to £32,000.

Storm Amy continues to wreak havoc on the north and north east of Scotland.

The storm has caused travel disruption across the north, with road closures, rail disruption and flight cancellations expected to continue late into Sunday.

Gusts of up to 95mph are now forecasted for some areas.

Amber wind warning: 12am – 9pm on Saturday

Yellow wind warning: 12am – 9am on Sunday

