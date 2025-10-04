Parts of Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highlands to face days of power outages after Storm Amy hits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parts of Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highlands to face days of power outages after Storm Amy hits

Much of the north and north-east could be without power until Monday or even Tuesday night, SSEN has warned. 

By Abbie Duncan
A fallen tree limb rests on power lines near a wooden pole with a yellow warning sign. The lines stretch across a wooded area, potentially causing a power outage.
Thousands are without power as a result of Storm Amey. Image: SSEN

Many areas across Scotland are without power after Storm Amy caused major damage to the electricity network – and some may remain cut off for days.

According to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), there are 256 unplanned power cuts across the country today.

Much of the north and north-east could be without power until Monday or even Tuesday night, SSEN has warned.

The high winds from Storm Amy have made it too dangerous for engineers to climb pylons and carry out repair work in some locations.

Fallen power lines on the A82. Image: SSEN

In the Highlands, homes in Muir of Ord, Drumnadrochit and Foyers are expected to be without power until 8pm on Monday, October 6.

Power is not expected to return to Aviemore, Nairn or Forres before 8pm on Monday.

In Elgin, a power cut near the centre of town is not currently expected to be resolved until 8pm on Tuesday, October 7.

Aboyne, Stonehaven, and Balmedie are also expected to be without electricity until Tuesday evening.

SSEN preparing to start repairs

SSEN say their engineers are reviewing the damage and preparing to start repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

Hot food vans are also being set up in several locations:

  • Broadford – a hot food van will be open from 12:30pm at Broadford public car park on Isle of Skye IV49 9AB
  • Fort William – a hot food van will be open from 12:00pm at the public car park, at 5 Camanachd Crescent, Fort William, PH33 6XZ
  • Grantown-on-Spey – a hot food van is open from 13:00 at 2 School Place, Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey PH26 3PZ

People over 60, families with young children and people who rely on electricity for medical needs can also sign up to SSEN’s free priority service which can provide extra support during the power cut.

Power could return earlier in some areas, depending on weather and access to the network.

For the latest Storm Amy news, check out our live blog.

We also want to hear from you – send your photos, videos and updates to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

