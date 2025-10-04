Parts of Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highlands to face days of power outages after Storm Amy hits

Many areas across Scotland are without power after Storm Amy caused major damage to the electricity network – and some may remain cut off for days.

According to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), there are 256 unplanned power cuts across the country today.

Much of the north and north-east could be without power until Monday or even Tuesday night, SSEN has warned.

The high winds from Storm Amy have made it too dangerous for engineers to climb pylons and carry out repair work in some locations.

In the Highlands, homes in Muir of Ord, Drumnadrochit and Foyers are expected to be without power until 8pm on Monday, October 6.

Power is not expected to return to Aviemore, Nairn or Forres before 8pm on Monday.

In Elgin, a power cut near the centre of town is not currently expected to be resolved until 8pm on Tuesday, October 7.

Aboyne, Stonehaven, and Balmedie are also expected to be without electricity until Tuesday evening.

SSEN preparing to start repairs

SSEN say their engineers are reviewing the damage and preparing to start repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

Hot food vans are also being set up in several locations:

Broadford – a hot food van will be open from 12:30pm at Broadford public car park on Isle of Skye IV49 9AB

Fort William – a hot food van will be open from 12:00pm at the public car park, at 5 Camanachd Crescent, Fort William, PH33 6XZ

Grantown-on-Spey – a hot food van is open from 13:00 at 2 School Place, Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey PH26 3PZ

People over 60, families with young children and people who rely on electricity for medical needs can also sign up to SSEN’s free priority service which can provide extra support during the power cut.

Power could return earlier in some areas, depending on weather and access to the network.

For the latest Storm Amy news, check out our live blog.

We also want to hear from you – send your photos, videos and updates to livenews@ajl.co.uk.