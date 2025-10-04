Man airlifted to safety in dramatic River Spey rescue during Storm Amy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man airlifted to safety in dramatic River Spey rescue during Storm Amy

Rescue teams from Moray and Aberdeenshire were sent to the scene, along with a helicopter.

By Abbie Duncan
The man was stranded as the fast-flowing River Spey rose around him. Image: Sandy Forbat.
A man stranded on the River Spey during Storm Amy was airlifted to safety in a dramatic rescue at Spey Bay this morning.

The man had walked out onto an island in the middle of the river earlier in the morning, but rising floodwaters had cut off his return route.

Luckily, dog walkers raised the alarm after spotting the man waving for help as he was surrounded by the fast-flowing water of the Spey.

Sandy Forbat, who witnessed the rescue while out walking her dogs, said: “I think the person got stranded as the river rose.

“He must have been on the island when I crossed the bridge on the way there, but I didn’t see him.

“There are trees there, which could have hidden him.”

Coastguard teams rescue man from rising River Spey

The coastguard confirmed that they responded to a call at around 10.20 this morning.

Rescue teams from Moray and Aberdeenshire, along with a helicopter, were sent to the scene.

Luckily, the person was rescued and is uninjured.

Sandy added: “There were at least twenty coastguards by the time I left the bridge, when they closed the path.

“The helicopter arrived and the Coastguard and Police were brilliant and very good with the people who had collected on the bridge to watch.

“They politely moved us away just before the helicopter arrived.”

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “At around 10:20am today, HM Coastguard was tasked to reports of an individual trapped on an island at Spey Bay, with floodwaters rising rapidly.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Buckie, Burghead and Portsoy, along with a Coastguard helicopter, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, responded to the scene.

“The individual was successfully airlifted by the Coastguard helicopter and handed over to Police Scotland, safe and well.”

For the latest Storm Amy news, check out our live blog.

We also want to hear from you – send your photos, videos and updates to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

