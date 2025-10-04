Man airlifted to safety in dramatic River Spey rescue during Storm Amy

A man stranded on the River Spey during Storm Amy was airlifted to safety in a dramatic rescue at Spey Bay this morning.

The man had walked out onto an island in the middle of the river earlier in the morning, but rising floodwaters had cut off his return route.

Luckily, dog walkers raised the alarm after spotting the man waving for help as he was surrounded by the fast-flowing water of the Spey.

Sandy Forbat, who witnessed the rescue while out walking her dogs, said: “I think the person got stranded as the river rose.

“He must have been on the island when I crossed the bridge on the way there, but I didn’t see him.

“There are trees there, which could have hidden him.”

Coastguard teams rescue man from rising River Spey

The coastguard confirmed that they responded to a call at around 10.20 this morning.

Rescue teams from Moray and Aberdeenshire, along with a helicopter, were sent to the scene.

Luckily, the person was rescued and is uninjured.

Sandy added: “There were at least twenty coastguards by the time I left the bridge, when they closed the path.

“The helicopter arrived and the Coastguard and Police were brilliant and very good with the people who had collected on the bridge to watch.

“They politely moved us away just before the helicopter arrived.”

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “At around 10:20am today, HM Coastguard was tasked to reports of an individual trapped on an island at Spey Bay, with floodwaters rising rapidly.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Buckie, Burghead and Portsoy, along with a Coastguard helicopter, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, responded to the scene.

“The individual was successfully airlifted by the Coastguard helicopter and handed over to Police Scotland, safe and well.”

For the latest Storm Amy news, check out our live blog.

We also want to hear from you – send your photos, videos and updates to livenews@ajl.co.uk.