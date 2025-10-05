Two taken to hospital after ‘Raith Rovers fan brawl’ following Ross County match

Two youngsters were taken to hospital after a brawl following Ross County’s home win over Raith Rovers.

Police and ambulances were called to Jubilee Park Road in Dingwall, outside Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium, just before 5:30pm yesterday.

Ross County allege there was an “incident” in the town centre, which was reported when Raith Rovers fans returned to supporters’ buses outside the stadium with head injuries.

Two men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and police are investigating.

An eyewitness told The Press and Journal they saw teenagers with bloodied bandages on their heads being treated by paramedics.

David O’Connor, head of operations at Ross County, said: “Ross County FC are aware of an incident involving Raith Rovers supporters which happened away from the stadium near full-time today.

“A large group of Raith Rovers fans had left the match at half-time, and something happened in the town.

“The Raith Rovers supporters were making their way back to their supporters’ buses, which were parked at the stadium.

“It became apparent that two individuals had sustained head injuries, and the club contacted police and ambulance to treat the casualties and to establish what happened.

“Nothing happened in the ground during the game.

“We understand police enquiries are ongoing”.

Raith Rovers have been approached for comment.

Police investigation ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Saturday October 4, we were called to a disturbance on Jubilee Park Road in Dingwall.

“Officers attended; however, there was nothing ongoing at the time.

“Two male youths were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The incident comes after the Staggies’ 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

New signing Miller Thompson scored in the second half, with Ronan Hale finishing the job in injury time.

Saturday’s win was County’s first of the season after a slow start, which saw former manager Don Cowie sacked and replaced with Tony Docherty.