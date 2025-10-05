Two taken to hospital after ‘Raith Rovers fan brawl’ following Ross County match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two taken to hospital after ‘Raith Rovers fan brawl’ following Ross County match

Youngsters were seen with head injuries outside the Global Energy Stadium.

By Graham Fleming
Emergency services were scrambled to the stadium post match. Image: Jasperimage
Two youngsters were taken to hospital after a brawl following Ross County’s home win over Raith Rovers.

Police and ambulances were called to Jubilee Park Road in Dingwall, outside Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium, just before 5:30pm yesterday.

Ross County allege there was an “incident” in the town centre, which was reported when Raith Rovers fans returned to supporters’ buses outside the stadium with head injuries.

Several police vehicles are parked on a wet road in front of a stone building with turrets.
There was a large emergency services response. Image: Jasperimage

Two men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and police are investigating.

An eyewitness told The Press and Journal they saw teenagers with bloodied bandages on their heads being treated by paramedics.

David O’Connor, head of operations at Ross County, said: “Ross County FC are aware of an incident involving Raith Rovers supporters which happened away from the stadium near full-time today.

“A large group of Raith Rovers fans had left the match at half-time, and something happened in the town.

“The Raith Rovers supporters were making their way back to their supporters’ buses, which were parked at the stadium.

“It became apparent that two individuals had sustained head injuries, and the club contacted police and ambulance to treat the casualties and to establish what happened.

“Nothing happened in the ground during the game.

“We understand police enquiries are ongoing”.

Raith Rovers have been approached for comment.

Police investigation ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Saturday October 4, we were called to a disturbance on Jubilee Park Road in Dingwall.

“Officers attended; however, there was nothing ongoing at the time.

“Two male youths were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The incident comes after the Staggies’ 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

New signing Miller Thompson scored in the second half, with Ronan Hale finishing the job in injury time.

Saturday’s win was County’s first of the season after a slow start, which saw former manager Don Cowie sacked and replaced with Tony Docherty.

