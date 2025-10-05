‘Urgent’ search for Buckie wild camper reported missing during Storm Amy amber wind warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Urgent’ search for Buckie wild camper reported missing during Storm Amy amber wind warning

Nicholas Wills was last seen taking the bus from the Moray town on Saturday October 4.

By Graham Fleming
A person in a red jacket and blue backpack stands next to a railing.
Nicholas was last seen in Buckie on Saturday. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for wild camper Nicholas Wills who is believed to have ventured out during Storm Amy.

The 53-year-old, who is also known as Nick, was last seen in Buckie on Saturday at around 3.30pm taking the number 35 bus to Banff from East Church Street.

He has been known to take part in wild camping, and recent CCTV photos show him wearing outdoor, adventure clothing.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for that time for 95mph winds and heavy rain.

A headshot of a balding man wearing glasses, looking to the right.
Officers are “urgently” trying to trace him. Image: Police Scotland

He has not been seen since that day, and police are “urgently” trying to trace him.

Nick is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with receding hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark coloured trousers, a blue t-shirt and grey jacket, with white rim and red on the shoulders and hood.

He was also carrying a large, grey and blue campers style rucksack.

Concern for Nicholas Wills after going missing from Buckie

Anyone with information on Nick’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with officers.

Sergeant Christopher Bain said: “Nick has been wild camping and visiting different areas in the North East.

“It’s not known where he intended to visit next and we’re urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Nick, or has any information on his whereabouts, to call police as soon as possible.

“Nick, if you see this appeal, please make contact with officers.”

Conversation