‘Urgent’ search for Buckie wild camper reported missing during Storm Amy amber wind warning

Concern is growing for wild camper Nicholas Wills who is believed to have ventured out during Storm Amy.

The 53-year-old, who is also known as Nick, was last seen in Buckie on Saturday at around 3.30pm taking the number 35 bus to Banff from East Church Street.

He has been known to take part in wild camping, and recent CCTV photos show him wearing outdoor, adventure clothing.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for that time for 95mph winds and heavy rain.

He has not been seen since that day, and police are “urgently” trying to trace him.

Nick is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with receding hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark coloured trousers, a blue t-shirt and grey jacket, with white rim and red on the shoulders and hood.

He was also carrying a large, grey and blue campers style rucksack.

Anyone with information on Nick’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with officers.

Sergeant Christopher Bain said: “Nick has been wild camping and visiting different areas in the North East.

“It’s not known where he intended to visit next and we’re urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Nick, or has any information on his whereabouts, to call police as soon as possible.

“Nick, if you see this appeal, please make contact with officers.”