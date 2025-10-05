Highland road worker clearing trees during Storm Amy ‘attacked and pushed into ditch’ by driver

A road worker was attacked and pushed into a ditch by a driver whilst clearing trees off the A82 during Storm Amy.

He was using a chainsaw when he was confronted by a man with a “French or Italian accent” in the Glen Goy area, roughly a mile and a half north of Spean Bridge, at around midday on Saturday October 4.

Luckily, the worker was not seriously injured.

Police described the attack as “dangerous” and are now hunting for the suspect.

He is described as white, between mid-40s to 50 years old, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with grey facial hair.

He was wearing a blue beanie hat, a black Rab waterproof jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a left-hand drive grey Renault van, which could have been a Trafic model.

The van’s registration was a foreign plate with 7532 on it.

A82 road worker attack during Storm Amy was ‘so dangerous’

Witnesses who were in the area at the time are asked to check dashcam footage in case the vehicle has been captured.

Inspector Katy Duncan said the attack was “so dangerous”.

She said: “Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured, however, the fact he was attacked whilst operating a chainsaw is outrageous and so dangerous.

“The worker was doing his job in challenging weather conditions to ensure the road network was reopened, and it is completely unacceptable that he was subjected to this behaviour.”

Information can be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 1541 of Saturday, October 4.

Storm Amy saw winds of up 100mph hit Scotland, causing travel disruption and power cuts.