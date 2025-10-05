Highland road worker clearing trees during Storm Amy ‘attacked and pushed into ditch’ by driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Highland road worker clearing trees during Storm Amy ‘attacked and pushed into ditch’ by driver

Police have condemned the 'dangerous' attack, which happened while the worker was using a chainsaw.

By Graham Fleming
Police officer in yellow florescent jacket next to yellow police car. Police are searching for Iain Carruthers.
Police are on the hunt for the driver. Image: Shutterstock

A road worker was attacked and pushed into a ditch by a driver whilst clearing trees off the A82 during Storm Amy.

He was using a chainsaw when he was confronted by a man with a “French or Italian accent” in the Glen Goy area, roughly a mile and a half north of Spean Bridge, at around midday on Saturday October 4.

Luckily, the worker was not seriously injured.

Police described the attack as “dangerous” and are now hunting for the suspect.

He is described as white, between mid-40s to 50 years old, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with grey facial hair.

He was wearing a blue beanie hat, a black Rab waterproof jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a left-hand drive grey Renault van, which could have been a Trafic model.

The van’s registration was a foreign plate with 7532 on it.

A82 road worker attack during Storm Amy was ‘so dangerous’

Witnesses who were in the area at the time are asked to check dashcam footage in case the vehicle has been captured.

Inspector Katy Duncan said the attack was “so dangerous”.

She said: “Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured, however, the fact he was attacked whilst operating a chainsaw is outrageous and so dangerous.

“The worker was doing his job in challenging weather conditions to ensure the road network was reopened, and it is completely unacceptable that he was subjected to this behaviour.”

Information can be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 1541 of Saturday, October 4.

Storm Amy saw winds of up 100mph hit Scotland, causing travel disruption and power cuts.

Conversation