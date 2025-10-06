Peterhead to feature on BBC documentary series ‘highlighting Scottish towns’

Peterhead and its people will take centre stage in an upcoming BBC documentary series.

My Kind of Town airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm on Wednesday and will put the spotlight on the Blue Toon.

The hit show follows presenter Ian Hamilton, who is blind, and his guide dog Major as they “explore the past, present and future” of towns across Scotland.

In the upcoming episode, the duo introduce themselves to a number of “characters” around Peterhead.

During the episode, they visit Victoria Park and the town’s harbour.

Ian then ventures out into the North Sea.

Writing in his Substack blog, he said: “This week’s episode takes me to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, on the north east coast of Scotland.

“I think my opening words in the programme still sum it up best.

“’Peterhead sits where the North Sea meets hard graft.

“‘It is a town shaped by fishing, built up by oil and gas, and now leaning into the wind with renewables.'”

How do you tune in for Peterhead documentary?

The show will be on the BBC Scotland channel this Wednesday at 8pm.

It was originally to have aired on Thursday.

But the Peterhead episode was brought forward because of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Greece.

It can also be watched on iPlayer.