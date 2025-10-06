Peterhead to feature on BBC documentary series ‘highlighting Scottish towns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead to feature on BBC documentary series ‘highlighting Scottish towns’

The programme is set to air on Wednesday October 8 at 8pm.

By Graham Fleming
Ian, at Aberdeen Harbour, with Major. They are standing in front of a number of vessels berthed at the harbour.
Ian and Major will meet with a number of Peterhead "characters". Image: Ian Hamilton via Instagram

Peterhead and its people will take centre stage in an upcoming BBC documentary series.

My Kind of Town airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm on Wednesday and will put the spotlight on the Blue Toon.

The hit show follows presenter Ian Hamilton, who is blind, and his guide dog Major as they “explore the past, present and future” of towns across Scotland.

In the upcoming episode, the duo introduce themselves to a number of “characters” around Peterhead.

Fishing vessels berthed at Peterhead Harbour.
Peterhead harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

During the episode, they visit Victoria Park and the town’s harbour.

Ian then ventures out into the North Sea.

Writing in his Substack blog, he said: “This week’s episode takes me to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, on the north east coast of Scotland.

“I think my opening words in the programme still sum it up best.

“’Peterhead sits where the North Sea meets hard graft.

“‘It is a town shaped by fishing, built up by oil and gas, and now leaning into the wind with renewables.'”

How do you tune in for Peterhead documentary?

The show will be on the BBC Scotland channel this Wednesday at 8pm.

It was originally to have aired on Thursday.

But the Peterhead episode was brought forward because of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Greece.

It can also be watched on iPlayer.

Conversation