All you need to know: Royal National Mod Lochaber 2025

The Royal National Mod returns to Lochaber from 10 to 18 October 2025, bringing with it a packed programme of Gaelic music, language, literature, art, sport, and community celebration.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture, this guide covers everything you need to know.

What is the Royal National Mod?

The Mod is Scotland’s largest celebration of Gaelic language and culture, organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach. Held in a different location each year, it attracts thousands of competitors and visitors from across Scotland and beyond.

Fort William – or An Gearasdan – will host the event for the ninth time in its 133-year history.

The Mod includes music and singing competitions, poetry, drama, traditional sports, workshops, exhibitions, family events, ceilidhs, late-night music sessions and more.

Over 1,900 competitors are entered this year across 200 categories, with more than 270 medals and trophies to be awarded.

Daily highlights: What’s on each day

Friday 10 October

7:30pm: Torchlight parade through Fort William

8:00pm: Opening concert at the Nevis Centre, featuring Dàimh and Ceilear

Late-night music in pubs around town

Saturday 11 October

9am until 5pm: junior Mod competitions at Lochaber High School.

7.30pm: Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl celebration of local talent at the Nevis Centre

Food & drink showcase: Taste of Lochaber (daytime, various locations)

Street ceilidhs at Cameron Square (afternoon and evening)

Fringe music in bars (evening)

Sunday 12 October

10:30am: Gaelic church service at Duncansburgh MacIntosh Church

3:00pm: Alba football event at UHI North, West and Hebrides campus

Ceilidh Trail performances at the Highland Cinema (afternoon)

Informal music in pubs (evening)

Royal National Mod week 2

Monday 13 October

9am- 5pm: junior Mod continues in various locations -singing, clàrsach, accordion and poetry competitions at the Nevis Centre



7:30pm: Piping recital with Angus Nicolson, Moira Robertson and others

Evening ceilidh sessions in pubs and hotels

Tuesday 14 October

9am -5pm: junior Mod and adult competitions begin

10am: all day: Literature events at Fort William Library with children’s storytelling and crafts.

7.30pm: Cogadh nan Còmhlan Cuairtean Deireannach Fo Aois 19 ¦ Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands) Under 19s Finals, Duncansburgh Church.

8:00pm: Màiri Morrison & Alasdair Roberts in concert: Remembered in Exile at the Nevis Centre

Wednesday 15 October

9-5pm: Junior and senior music competitions

10:00am–4:00pm: Sruth youth media event at An Aird Hall

2pm: Farpaisean Crìochnachaidh An Aigeallain Airgid/ The Silver Pendant Finals, Nevis Centre

7.30pm: Farpaisean Crìochnachaidh Buinn-òir A’ Chomuinn Ghàidhealaich ¦ An Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal Final

7pm: Dràma a’ Mhòid/ Mod Drama Final, Lochaber High School.

Ceilidh singing contest: Gabh Òran at the Marquee Stage (afternoon)

Songwriters’ showcase at Highland Cinema Café Bar (evening)

Thursday 16 October

Poetry and spoken word competitions from 10:00am

Community workshops (throughout the day)

7.30pm: Farpaisean Crìochnachaidh An t-Seann Nòis ¦ The Traditional Gold Medal Finals, Nevis Centre

7:00pm – Whisky tasting night – Taste of Lochaber

9:00pm – Late-night ceilidh with guest musicians

Fort William Mod’s closing days

Friday 17 October

1.30pm – 6pm: Farpaisean Latharna agus An t-Siorraim ¦ Combined rural and area choirs’ competitions, Nevis Centre. Including the Margrat Duncan and Lovat and Tullibardine competitions. 8:00pm – Closing dance with all-star ceilidh band at the Nevis Centre Evening social events in town venues



Saturday 18 October

From 10.30am: Massed Choirs parade through Fort William then the Massed Choirs performance – if you can manage of course.

Finale concert and closing ceilidh at the Nevis Centre (evening)

Travel and parking

By train: ScotRail services run daily from Glasgow, Mallaig and Oban.

By bus: Scottish Citylink, Ember and Shiel Buses operate services from Inverness, Oban, and Skye.

By air: Inverness Airport (1 hr 45 min) and Glasgow Airport (2 hr 30 min) are the nearest.

Fort William car parks

Nevis Centre (PH33 6AN)

West End Car Park (PH33 6ED)

Middle Street Car Park (PH33 6EU)

Fort William Station Car Park (PH33 6EN)

Lochaber High School (free during Junior Mod)

Fort William electric vehicle charging

EV charging is available at West End Car Park and Middle Street Car Park.

Key venues

Nevis Centre, PH33 6AN: Main competition and concert venue

Highland Cinema & Café Bar, PH33 6AJ: Storytelling, songwriters’ showcase, film screenings

Fort William Library, PH33 6EU: Literature, poetry and spoken word

Cameron Square, PH33 6AJ: Ceilidh dancing, street performances

Lochaber High School, PH33 7ND: Junior Mod competitions

An Aird Hall, PH33 6AN: Sruth youth project, workshops

Various pubs and hotels, PH33: Mod Fringe, ceilidhs, sessions

Spotlight: Gaelic language and culture

The event marks 40 years of Gaelic medium education in the Highlands, a major milestone for language preservation and youth participation.

Sruth, a youth-focused media and Gaelic engagement programme, will give young people hands-on experience in television production in collaboration with BBC Alba and the L.A.B. outreach project.

FAQs

Is the event suitable for non-Gaelic speakers?

Yes. While many performances are in Gaelic, translations, programme notes and signage are provided. Most events are designed to be enjoyed by all.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for major concerts and ceilidhs are available from www.ancomunn.co.uk or TicketTailor.

Is it accessible?

Yes. All central venues are wheelchair accessible. Car parks offer blue badge bays, and the town centre is flat and walkable.

Will there be food and drink?

Yes. Local restaurants and cafes will offer Mod-themed specials. The Taste of Lochaber events highlight the best of regional produce.

What should I wear?

The Gaels love a bit of tartan fashion – so knock yourself out! October weather in the Highlands can be cool and damp. Bring warm clothing, waterproofs, and comfortable walking shoes.

