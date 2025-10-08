All you need to know: Royal National Mod Lochaber 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know: Royal National Mod Lochaber 2025

From key times and venues to parking information and FAQs - here's all the information you need ahead of the Mod in Fort William.

Two people celebrating with various trophies in front of an ornate backdrop. The image seems to be chosen as the featured image in a WordPress editor. Royal National Mod Lochaber
Calum MacColl of Fort William and Julie-Anne MacFadyen of Oban with their awards. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

The Royal National Mod returns to Lochaber from 10 to 18 October 2025, bringing with it a packed programme of Gaelic music, language, literature, art, sport, and community celebration.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture, this guide covers everything you need to know.

What is the Royal National Mod?

The Mod is Scotland’s largest celebration of Gaelic language and culture, organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach. Held in a different location each year, it attracts thousands of competitors and visitors from across Scotland and beyond.

A smiling woman, holding a violin and trophy cup, poses for a picture in front of a lake and mountain landscape. The image is included in a website's media library.
Claire Frances MacNeil of Lochaber with the MacCallum Memorial Trophy for Fiddle playing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Fort William – or An Gearasdan – will host the event for the ninth time in its 133-year history.

The Mod includes music and singing competitions, poetry, drama, traditional sports, workshops, exhibitions, family events, ceilidhs, late-night music sessions and more.

Over 1,900 competitors are entered this year across 200 categories, with more than 270 medals and trophies to be awarded.

Daily highlights: What’s on each day

Friday 10 October

  • 7:30pm: Torchlight parade through Fort William
  • 8:00pm: Opening concert at the Nevis Centre, featuring Dàimh and Ceilear
  • Late-night music in pubs around town

Saturday 11 October

Royal National Mod Lochaber Prince Edward shakes hands with a child while visiting the Royal National Mòd. An adult and child stand nearby smiling. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Prince Edward meets a former fellow student at Cambridge who now lives in Tobermory who was in Fort William with Mull Gaelic Choir, Katharine Elwis  and her children,Grace (8),Hamish (7) and Robert (5). Image:Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
  • 9am until 5pm: junior Mod competitions at Lochaber High School.
  • 7.30pm: Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl celebration of local talent at the Nevis Centre
  • Food & drink showcase: Taste of Lochaber (daytime, various locations)
  • Street ceilidhs at Cameron Square (afternoon and evening)
  • Fringe music in bars (evening)

Sunday 12 October

  • 10:30am: Gaelic church service at Duncansburgh MacIntosh Church
  • 3:00pm: Alba football event at UHI North, West and Hebrides campus
  • Ceilidh Trail performances at the Highland Cinema (afternoon)
  • Informal music in pubs (evening)

Royal National Mod week 2

Monday 13 October

  • 9am- 5pm: junior Mod continues in various locations -singing, clàrsach, accordion and poetry competitions at the Nevis Centre

  • Older man, smiling and holding music sheets, poses with younger woman, in this media gallery selection for a website. The image is focused and brightly lit. Royal National Mod Lochaber
    Royal National Mod, Fort William 2017 Stalwarts of the Dingwall Gaelic Choir, Hamish Menzies and daughter Kirsteen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
  • 7:30pm: Piping recital with Angus Nicolson, Moira Robertson and others
  • Evening ceilidh sessions in pubs and hotels

Tuesday 14 October

  • 9am -5pm: junior Mod and adult competitions begin
  • 10am: all day: Literature events at Fort William Library with children’s storytelling and crafts.
  • 7.30pm: Cogadh nan Còmhlan Cuairtean Deireannach Fo Aois 19 ¦ Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands) Under 19s Finals, Duncansburgh Church.
  • 8:00pm: Màiri Morrison & Alasdair Roberts in concert: Remembered in Exile at the Nevis Centre

Wednesday 15 October

  • 9-5pm: Junior and senior music competitions
  • 10:00am–4:00pm: Sruth youth media event at An Aird Hall
  • 2pm: Farpaisean Crìochnachaidh An Aigeallain Airgid/  The Silver Pendant Finals, Nevis Centre
A large crowd of people has gathered in front of a stone church. A man in a black jacket gestures towards them from a slightly elevated position. Royal National Mod Lochaber
The Massed Choirs are led through Fort William by the Lochaber Pipe Band before performing on The Parade in the centre of the town before making their way home following the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
  • 7.30pm: Farpaisean Crìochnachaidh Buinn-òir A’ Chomuinn Ghàidhealaich ¦ An Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal Final
  • 7pm: Dràma a’ Mhòid/ Mod Drama Final, Lochaber High School.
  • Ceilidh singing contest: Gabh Òran at the Marquee Stage (afternoon)
  • Songwriters’ showcase at Highland Cinema Café Bar (evening)

Thursday 16 October

  • Poetry and spoken word competitions from 10:00am
  • Community workshops (throughout the day)
  • 7.30pm: Farpaisean Crìochnachaidh An t-Seann Nòis ¦ The Traditional Gold Medal Finals, Nevis Centre
  • 7:00pm – Whisky tasting night – Taste of Lochaber
  • 9:00pm – Late-night ceilidh with guest musicians

 

Royal National Mod Lochaber. A smiling blonde woman in a blue sweater holds up a colorful, round stained glass artwork with her hands. The photo of the woman is likely used as media on a website.
Royal National Mod, Fort William 2017: Gaelic Ambassador of the Year, Janet MacDonald of Tobermory, Mull with her award. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Fort William Mod’s closing days

Friday 17 October

    • 1.30pm – 6pm: Farpaisean Latharna agus An t-Siorraim ¦ Combined rural and area choirs’ competitions, Nevis Centre. Including the Margrat Duncan and Lovat and Tullibardine competitions.
    • 8:00pm – Closing dance with all-star ceilidh band at the Nevis Centre
    • Evening social events in town venues

Saturday 18 October

  • From 10.30am: Massed Choirs parade through Fort William  then the  Massed Choirs performance – if you can manage of course.
  • Finale concert and closing ceilidh at the Nevis Centre (evening)

Travel and parking

By train: ScotRail services run daily from Glasgow, Mallaig and Oban.
By bus: Scottish Citylink, Ember and Shiel Buses operate services from Inverness, Oban, and Skye.
By air: Inverness Airport (1 hr 45 min) and Glasgow Airport (2 hr 30 min) are the nearest.

Fort William car parks

  • Nevis Centre (PH33 6AN)
  • West End Car Park (PH33 6ED)
  • Middle Street Car Park (PH33 6EU)
  • Fort William Station Car Park (PH33 6EN)
  • Lochaber High School (free during Junior Mod)

Fort William electric vehicle charging

EV charging is available at West End Car Park and Middle Street Car Park.

Key venues

  • Nevis Centre, PH33 6AN: Main competition and concert venue
  • Highland Cinema & Café Bar, PH33 6AJ: Storytelling, songwriters’ showcase, film screenings
Royal National Mod Lochaber/ This candid shot features a smiling woman with glasses and a blue plaid blazer. She stands amidst a crowd of blurred people in an indoor setting.
Chrissie McEachan of the Lochaber Children’s Choir leads the junior singers on the Parade in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
  • Fort William Library, PH33 6EU: Literature, poetry and spoken word
  • Cameron Square, PH33 6AJ: Ceilidh dancing, street performances
  • Lochaber High School, PH33 7ND: Junior Mod competitions
  • An Aird Hall, PH33 6AN: Sruth youth project, workshops
  • Various pubs and hotels, PH33: Mod Fringe, ceilidhs, sessions

Spotlight: Gaelic language and culture

The event marks 40 years of Gaelic medium education in the Highlands, a major milestone for language preservation and youth participation.

Sruth, a youth-focused media and Gaelic engagement programme, will give young people hands-on experience in television production in collaboration with BBC Alba and the L.A.B. outreach project.

FAQs

Is the event suitable for non-Gaelic speakers?

Yes. While many performances are in Gaelic, translations, programme notes and signage are provided. Most events are designed to be enjoyed by all.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for major concerts and ceilidhs are available from www.ancomunn.co.uk or TicketTailor.

Is it accessible?

Yes. All central venues are wheelchair accessible. Car parks offer blue badge bays, and the town centre is flat and walkable.

Will there be food and drink?

Yes. Local restaurants and cafes will offer Mod-themed specials. The Taste of Lochaber events highlight the best of regional produce.

What should I wear?

The Gaels love a bit of tartan fashion – so knock yourself out! October weather in the Highlands can be cool and damp. Bring warm clothing, waterproofs, and comfortable walking shoes.

If you want to speak to The Press and Journal team at this year’s Mod – you can call 07496491030 or email louise.glen@pressandjournal.co.uk.

