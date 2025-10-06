Road blocked at ARI due to overturned car

An overturned car is blocking a busy road in Aberdeen following a crash.

Emergency services were called to Westburn Road at about 9am on Monday.

A car involved in the crash appears to have collided with a fence and landed on its side.

Police and paramedics are in attendance at the scene near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A section of the road has been partially closed off by officers with cones and a sign.

Traffic is still able to travel eastbound.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

