Aberdeenshire farmers honoured at Crathie Kirk harvest service attended by King Charles

The King and Queen were part of a 200-strong congregation on Sunday.

By Ellie Milne
King Charles driving to Crathie Kirk with Queen Camilla. Charles is waving.
King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

The King and Queen were among those who came together on Sunday to celebrate the farming community.

Charles and Camilla drove to Crathie Kirk from Balmoral for the Harvest Thanksgiving Service yesterday morning.

The Royal Family regularly attend the church when they are in residence at the estate.

And the annual harvest service was attended by a congregation of more than 200.

It was led by Reverend Ken MacKenzie, the Minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie.

Carol MacLaren, chief executive of RSABI, Pat Machray, president of RHASS, and Penny Montgomery, chief executive of SAYFC
Carol MacLaren, chief executive of RSABI, Pat Machray, president of RHASS, and Penny Montgomery, chief executive of SAYFC. Image: RHASS.

Described as a celebration of the hard work and dedication of farmers across the country, the service was held in partnership with the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

President Pat Machray, who farms near Inverurie, said: “It was a very special service, conducted by our own chaplain, for the Aberdeenshire year.

“There was superb choral singing and music throughout.

“It was wonderful to have had a such a great turnout – which is testament to the gratitude we all have to work and live in this part of the world and to pause and take a moment to give thanks.”

King Charles joins Crathie Kirk harvest congregation

King Charles and Queen Camilla inside a car
King Charles drove to the service at Crathie Kirk from nearby Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

The Harvest Thanksgiving Service allowed those in the area to give thanks for Aberdeenshire and its agriculture.

It is just one of the events the RHASS presidential team will organise during their term – culminating at the 2026 Royal Highland Show.

When they return to the Ingliston showground in June next year, they plan to “fly the flag” for the region.

Vice President Robert Lovie, who is also director of The King’s Foundation, spoke about the annual event during the service.

He highlighted the staging of the event at Duthie Park back in 1959.

The congregation also heard a scripture from Ellen Glennie, chairwoman of the North Region Young Fathers, and a Doric reading from Jim Brown MBE.

RHASS president Pat Machray with Ellen Glennie, chairwoman of the North Region Young Farmers and James Logan, chairman of RHASS
RHASS president Pat Machray with Ellen Glennie, chairwoman of the North Region Young Farmers and James Logan, chairman of RHASS. Image: RHASS.

Pipe Major Michael Laing of the Lonach Pipe Band performed for the congregation, as did the Mayfield Fiddlers and the chamber choir from Aberdeen University.

James Logan, chairman of RHASS, added: “The harvest season provides us with an opportunity to take stock and show our incredible gratitude towards those farmers working day and night to help feed our nation.

“This year has brought more unpredictable weather.

“Following a dry spring harvest, experiences can vary widely for each farmer.

“Everyone involved in farming and rural life plays a vital role in producing our food, and they all deserve recognition and thanks.

“Sunday’s service provided a wonderful opportunity to celebrate these efforts.”

