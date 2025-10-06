Exclusive: Aberdeen taxi driver relives moment ‘sharp object’ was pressed to his neck in shock robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Exclusive: Aberdeen taxi driver relives moment ‘sharp object’ was pressed to his neck in shock robbery

The driver was forced from his vehicle during the incident and is now considering quitting the trade.

The terrifying incident took place in Rowan Road shortly after midnight. Image: Google.
By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeen taxi driver has opened up on the “terrifying” moment a sharp object was pressed to his neck during a robbery.

The veteran driver of over 13 years is now considering quitting the job for good after the horrific ordeal.

He was threatened, robbed and forced out of his own car during the incident which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

The driver picked up two women and a man shortly after midnight in Aberdeen’s Rowan Road.

He found himself tasked with taking the trio to Rosehill Drive – just a minute away by road and only four minutes or so on foot.

The driver was ordered out of his own vehicle during the incident. Image: Shutterstock.

Matters swiftly took a sinister turn when the two women – one in the passenger seat and the other in the back with the male passenger – suddenly leapt from the vehicle.

The driver, who asked not to be named, said the male passenger then jumped into the front of the car and he felt “something sharp pressed against his neck”.

He said he’d been unable to look down to see what it was and had been told “Get out of the car”.

The driver was forced from behind the wheel but then made off, pursued by the man.

He managed to escape the pursuit.

‘It’s getting out of control’

The driver told The Press and Journal: “I was absolutely terrified.”

“I had to stop doing Friday and Saturday nights because of incidents like these.

“It’s getting out of control.”

When the driver eventually returned to his car, he found his work mobile phone had been stolen.

The phone, belonging to a major taxi company in the city, was later discovered discarded on a nearby road by police officers.

The incident was witnessed by a motorist, who called 999.

And officers are now on the hunt for the taxi passengers.

A spokesperson said: “At about 12.15am on Monday October 6, we received a report of a robbery in the Rowan Road area of Aberdeen.

“A man was threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. It was later recovered.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The driver, having been “shaken up” by the incident is now taking some time off work.

And he told us he is now considering quitting the taxi trade for good.

He said: “I’m just wondering now if I can carry on.

“Having people in the back of the car, I’m going to have this incident in the back of my mind all of the time.

“It just makes it hard.”

Conversation