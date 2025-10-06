Exclusive: Aberdeen taxi driver relives moment ‘sharp object’ was pressed to his neck in shock robbery

An Aberdeen taxi driver has opened up on the “terrifying” moment a sharp object was pressed to his neck during a robbery.

The veteran driver of over 13 years is now considering quitting the job for good after the horrific ordeal.

He was threatened, robbed and forced out of his own car during the incident which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

The driver picked up two women and a man shortly after midnight in Aberdeen’s Rowan Road.

He found himself tasked with taking the trio to Rosehill Drive – just a minute away by road and only four minutes or so on foot.

Matters swiftly took a sinister turn when the two women – one in the passenger seat and the other in the back with the male passenger – suddenly leapt from the vehicle.

The driver, who asked not to be named, said the male passenger then jumped into the front of the car and he felt “something sharp pressed against his neck”.

He said he’d been unable to look down to see what it was and had been told “Get out of the car”.

The driver was forced from behind the wheel but then made off, pursued by the man.

He managed to escape the pursuit.

‘It’s getting out of control’

The driver told The Press and Journal: “I was absolutely terrified.”

“I had to stop doing Friday and Saturday nights because of incidents like these.

“It’s getting out of control.”

When the driver eventually returned to his car, he found his work mobile phone had been stolen.

The phone, belonging to a major taxi company in the city, was later discovered discarded on a nearby road by police officers.

The incident was witnessed by a motorist, who called 999.

And officers are now on the hunt for the taxi passengers.

A spokesperson said: “At about 12.15am on Monday October 6, we received a report of a robbery in the Rowan Road area of Aberdeen.

“A man was threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. It was later recovered.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Aberdeen taxi driver considering quitting forever after robbery

The driver, having been “shaken up” by the incident is now taking some time off work.

And he told us he is now considering quitting the taxi trade for good.

He said: “I’m just wondering now if I can carry on.

“Having people in the back of the car, I’m going to have this incident in the back of my mind all of the time.

“It just makes it hard.”