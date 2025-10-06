Storm Amy rips through roof of Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Storm Amy rips through roof of Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield

The building is a rare survivor from the era of the 1746 Battle of Culloden.

By Louise Glen
Storm Amy Culloden Battlefield. a stone building with a thatched roof.
Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield was damaged during Storm Amy. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

One of Scotland’s most iconic heritage landmarks at Culloden Battlefield has been damaged during Storm Amy, it has emerged.

Leanach Cottage, the thatched stone croft house located on Culloden Battlefield near Inverness, sustained visible damage as high winds and heavy rain swept across the Highlands earlier this week.

The National Trust for Scotland, which manages the site, is understood to be assessing the extent of the damage.

Early images appear to show that the cottage’s traditional thatched roof has been partially torn away.

Concerns were also raised about structural damage to the stonework.

Leanach Cottage, Culloden Battlefield, Inverness was damaged in Storm Amy. It is a stone building with a thatched roof.
Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

Leanach Cottage roof damaged

The cottage is a rare survivor from the era of the 1746 Battle of Culloden, the final confrontation of the Jacobite rising.

Though restored in the 19th century, it remains an authentic representation of 18th-century Highland crofting life.

Leanach Cottage is a key visual feature of the battlefield site, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Storm Amy, which brought winds of over 70mph to parts of the Highlands, has caused widespread disruption, including power outages and travel delays.

Emergency services have warned of falling trees and damaged buildings across the region.

The National Trust for Scotland has been contacted for a statement.

Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield is a national treasure

Culloden Battlefield is a nationally protected site. Any repair or conservation work on Leanach Cottage will require expert oversight to ensure historical accuracy and structural integrity.

Leanach Cottage, Culloden Battlefield, Inverness was damaged in Storm Amy. It is a stone building with a thatched roof.
Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield was damaged during Storm Amy. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

Inverness South Councillor Duncan Macpherson said: “It was the worst storm I’ve experienced in over forty years of living in Inverness.

“The iconic landmark building, Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield, the much photographed thatched cottage didn’t escape the wrath of the storm, resulting in the roof now requiring to be professionally repaired and rethatched.”

Conversation