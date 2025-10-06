Storm Amy rips through roof of Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield

One of Scotland’s most iconic heritage landmarks at Culloden Battlefield has been damaged during Storm Amy, it has emerged.

Leanach Cottage, the thatched stone croft house located on Culloden Battlefield near Inverness, sustained visible damage as high winds and heavy rain swept across the Highlands earlier this week.

The National Trust for Scotland, which manages the site, is understood to be assessing the extent of the damage.

Early images appear to show that the cottage’s traditional thatched roof has been partially torn away.

Concerns were also raised about structural damage to the stonework.

Leanach Cottage roof damaged

The cottage is a rare survivor from the era of the 1746 Battle of Culloden, the final confrontation of the Jacobite rising.

Though restored in the 19th century, it remains an authentic representation of 18th-century Highland crofting life.

Leanach Cottage is a key visual feature of the battlefield site, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Storm Amy, which brought winds of over 70mph to parts of the Highlands, has caused widespread disruption, including power outages and travel delays.

Emergency services have warned of falling trees and damaged buildings across the region.

The National Trust for Scotland has been contacted for a statement.

Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield is a national treasure

Culloden Battlefield is a nationally protected site. Any repair or conservation work on Leanach Cottage will require expert oversight to ensure historical accuracy and structural integrity.

Inverness South Councillor Duncan Macpherson said: “It was the worst storm I’ve experienced in over forty years of living in Inverness.

“The iconic landmark building, Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield, the much photographed thatched cottage didn’t escape the wrath of the storm, resulting in the roof now requiring to be professionally repaired and rethatched.”