Stonehaven’s ‘green giant’ tennis dome goes up – sparking fury from caravaners left with ‘miserable’ view

Tenants at the caravan site have been left horrified by the 'early installation' of the structure.

By Derry Alldritt
Robert Cowie looks out of the window of his caravan, a row of figurines and collectibles on the window sill in front of him. All that can be seen out of the window is the "green giant" inflatable court. It looks like a tidal wave is about to strike his caravan.
Robert Cowie looks out of his caravan window to see nothing but the green dome in Stonehaven Recreation Grounds. Image: DC Thomson/Derry Alldritt

A row has erupted in Stonehaven after the ‘surprise installation’ of a giant green dome in the town’s recreation grounds.

For tennis players in the town, the big inflatable, which houses two courts, will give them the chance to enjoy their sport all year round.

But caravaners and bowlers have been left horrified by the structure they were not told was going up.

Some tenants have had the views from their caravans utterly destroyed by the dome that some locals have already begun calling the “green giant”.

A volunteer from Stonehaven Tennis Club told the Press and Journal the dome is a positive development for the town and its 360 tennis players.

It means they will be able to keep playing throughout the winter.

Others said the structure is the right colour and fits well with the environment.

Tenants of the caravan park, however, say they were told the inflatable court would be put in after the season had finished, on October 31.

It has, however, been installed three weeks earlier than expected and has ruined their stay at the site.

The large, green, inflatable dome is enclosed by a green chain link fence, and overlooks an adjacent lawn bowling green.
The new green dome sits in the Stonehaven Recreation Grounds. Image: DC Thomson.

Some caravaners left Stonehaven Recreation Ground ‘early’

It is understood some tenants left their caravans early due to the work going on to build the dome.

Ian Armstrong has been coming to the recreation ground from his home in Aberdeen for four years.

He has been left angry and frustrated by the installation.

Ian said: “We were told this facility would be put up at the end of the caravan season, which is the 31st of October.

“The beginning of our season is March.

“We were told it would be put up when all the residents were off-site and it would be taken down before residents came back.

“They went back on their word there.

“They’ve put it up, and there’s still people coming here with families and kids.

“This big container was taken in while there were cars parked here.

“They’re in here with an HGV lorry and a big forklift.

“It’s made the caravan park a construction site.”

Ian Armstrong stands on his caravan park. In the background, a large green structure overshadows the site.
Ian Armstrong says the caravan park has been turned into a construction site. Image. DC Thomson.

Caravan residents left with miserable view

Mr Armstrong said his next-door neighbours can see nothing but green from their window.

He said: “That’s their living room. That’s the sight they’re seeing.”

Robert and Helen Cowie have been coming to their caravan for five years, and were shocked to see the construction of the dome with the site still open.

Helen said: “We’ve just come down for a piece of quiet, but it’s just roughshod in here.

“I think it would be a lot better if they’d had a bit of communication. If they’d come and talked to us.

“It was a surprise. Not one person came near us and told us, warned us that workmen would be coming in.”

The view from inside the nearest caravan, of a green dome beyond a fence. Small figurines are displayed on the sofa beneath the window.
The view from inside the nearest caravan. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Armstrong said he is working to put together a committee of caravan tenants who will seek legal advice over the installation of the dome.

Members of the bowling club have also expressed their concerns about their new neighbour.

One described the dome as a”disgrace”, while another said the structure could affect the green.

They also said they were told incorrect information about the timing of the construction, saying they were told the dome would not go up until the end of October.

Stonehaven volunteer excited for all-season tennis

For local tennis players, the installation of the dome is a positive one.

Andrew Jack, the Stonehaven Tennis Club volunteer behind the dome, thinks it will be a great addition to Stonehaven.

He said:  We have 360 members, 200 odd children, two full-time coaches.

“The tennis has been here since 1884.

“There is a legacy of tennis at the recreation grounds, you know.

“But the weather’s so bad here that it was obvious we needed something.

“For the members, but for the town as well.

“We got a thousand votes of support.

Addressing the concerns of caravaners he said: “There’s four or five vans that have had their view changed, but our planning permission is six months, which will cause a short overlap with the season.”

Mr Jack said the two courts will be available to the public on a pay and play basis.

“He also said the dome could be used for other events.

He continued: “Look at the size of it. Maybe you could hire it for a
wedding.

“Or you know, yoga or something.”

James Smith, a passer-by from Drumlithie, praised the design of the dome. He said it was the right colour and using curved lines instead of straight lines helps it blend into the environment.

A group of mums watching their kids play at the outdoor courts also said the dome was a good thing and that they look forward to their young children playing indoors.

The green dome can be seen from the seafront. A blue table and chairs sit at the forefront.
The green dome can be seen from the seafront. Image: DC Thomson.

The green dome – how we got here

The dome was approved in 2023 and is built to withstand winds of 150mph.

It was, however, branded a “monstrosity” by some locals who called for Aberdeenshire Council to block the project.

Objections were raised over the colour and size of the dome as well as the impact noise from the venue could have on the nearby caravan park.

The council did not share the concerns of locals and backed the project.

And it was later approved by planning chiefs.

While they noted it would be visible from afar, they argued the green colour would allow it to blend in with the landscape and surrounding buildings.

