Two Highland schools closed as Storm Amy damage poses ‘imminent danger’ to pupils and staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two Highland schools closed as Storm Amy damage poses ‘imminent danger’ to pupils and staff

The schools will be out of action until Wednesday at the earliest - and further repairs will take place during the October holidays.

By Regan Parsons
Invergordon Academy sustained damage during Storm Amy. Image: Sandy McCook,
Invergordon Academy sustained damage during Storm Amy. Image: Sandy McCook,

Storm damage to two Highland schools posed an “imminent danger”, forcing their closure today.

Invergordon Academy and Park Primary were shut to staff and pupils today and will remain closed on Tuesday as emergency repairs are carried out.

And it has emerged that more extensive repairs may have to be undertaken during the October holidays.

Storm Amy struck the Highlands on Friday evening, causing extensive damage.

And the high winds caused the closure of the academy and Park Primary, which share the same site in Invergordon.

Highland Council is still assessing the damage.

The exterior of Invergordon Academy
Invergordon Academy and Park Primary have been forced to close due to storm damage. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson said the closure was necessary to remove damaged and insecure glass.

They said: “The glass has the potential to present imminent danger to any persons below if it is moved by further wind and rain.

“Our intention is to close only long enough to allow the glass debris to be removed from the roof.

“A contractor will secure the affected areas using Heras fencing to eliminate the risk posed by any falling glass.”

The contractor is expected to complete the clean-up by tomorrow, pending the delivery of a machine.

“Once it arrives, they will proceed to remove all loose and broken glass”, they added.

“This will allow the school to be reopened on Wednesday morning.”

The Council have stated that the top floor of Block B in the school will remain out of use.

The Council added: “Following discussions with the Head Teacher, the school is happy to work around this arrangement to enable pupils to return safely.

“Once the school closes for the holidays, scaffolding will be installed to allow for the necessary skylight repairs.”

Invergordon Academy’s newsletter, posted on Facebook, stated that further updates on reopening will be sent to parents in due course.

Conversation