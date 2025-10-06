Two Highland schools closed as Storm Amy damage poses ‘imminent danger’ to pupils and staff

Storm damage to two Highland schools posed an “imminent danger”, forcing their closure today.

Invergordon Academy and Park Primary were shut to staff and pupils today and will remain closed on Tuesday as emergency repairs are carried out.

And it has emerged that more extensive repairs may have to be undertaken during the October holidays.

Storm Amy struck the Highlands on Friday evening, causing extensive damage.

And the high winds caused the closure of the academy and Park Primary, which share the same site in Invergordon.

Highland Council is still assessing the damage.

A spokesperson said the closure was necessary to remove damaged and insecure glass.

They said: “The glass has the potential to present imminent danger to any persons below if it is moved by further wind and rain.

“Our intention is to close only long enough to allow the glass debris to be removed from the roof.

“A contractor will secure the affected areas using Heras fencing to eliminate the risk posed by any falling glass.”

The contractor is expected to complete the clean-up by tomorrow, pending the delivery of a machine.

“Once it arrives, they will proceed to remove all loose and broken glass”, they added.

“This will allow the school to be reopened on Wednesday morning.”

The Council have stated that the top floor of Block B in the school will remain out of use.

The Council added: “Following discussions with the Head Teacher, the school is happy to work around this arrangement to enable pupils to return safely.

“Once the school closes for the holidays, scaffolding will be installed to allow for the necessary skylight repairs.”

Invergordon Academy’s newsletter, posted on Facebook, stated that further updates on reopening will be sent to parents in due course.