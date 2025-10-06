Aberdeen’s Married at First Sight star enjoys night at Banffshire hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen’s Married at First Sight star enjoys night at Banffshire hotel

Sarah Gillanders from the Channel 4 show stayed over on Saturday night.

By Chris Cromar
Sarah Gillanders standing with Jonny.
MAFS star Sarah Gillanders met Seafield Arms regular Jonny on her visit. Image: Seafield Arms.

Married at First Sight star Sarah Gillanders had a “great stay” at a Banffshire hotel this weekend as she chatted with locals and staff.

The 31-year-old recruitment consultant made her debut on the Channel 4 show two weeks ago, marrying “nice guy” Dean.

She was back to her north-east roots on Saturday, however, as relaxed at the Seafield Arms in Whitehills near Banff.

Sarah posted on her Instagram to thank the hotel team for “such a lovely stay”.

Sarah Gillanders sitting with her dog and dad.
Sarah thanked the Seafield Arms on her Instagram for “such a lovely day”. Image: Sarah Gillanders/Instagram.

She is believed to have visited the seaside establishment with her dad and pet dog.

“It was very low key and she just kept herself to herself,” the hotel’s owner David Hayfield said.

“We only really spoke to her on Sunday when she checked out.

After starring on the show – and facing public scrutiny for her often strained relationship with Dean – Mr Hayfield said he imagined it was “really good for her to get away”.

Hotel owner: ‘I don’t watch reality TV’

Despite her recent fame, the hotel owner didn’t instantly recognised his guest – though his team certainly did.

He said: “I don’t watch much reality TV, so it was my staff that knew who she was.

“We just left her to be herself and it was non-intrusive for the whole evening.”

Outside of Seafield Arms.
The Seafield Arms is a cosy establishment. Image: Seafield Arms.

During Sarah’s stay at the Seafield Arms, she met “one of the regulars”, Jonny, who served in the local coastguard for 40 years.

“He was speaking with Sarah on Saturday night, just back and forth,” David said.

Regular Jonny lights fire every Sunday

And when the MAFS contestant was checking out yesterday, Jonny was there lighting the fire, something he does every Sunday.

“He just happened to be here at the right time when they was checking out,” David revealed.

“And that’s why I got a photograph of Jonny with her.”

The open fireplace at the Seafield Arms.
The fire is lit every Sunday by regular Jonny. Image: Seafield Arms.

Located 47 miles to the north-west of Aberdeen, what makes the Seafield Arms and Whitehills so special?

“You get away from the big city, it’s rural, it’s homely, it’s welcoming and it’s friendly,” its owner said.

“The coal fire helps, especially on the cold days, and we have an excellent reputation for food.”

A future hotspot for celebrities?

And could it become an attraction for celebrities like its namesake up the Banffshire coast in Cullen?

“Well, you never know,” Mr Hayfield said.

Conversation