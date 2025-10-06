Aberdeen’s Married at First Sight star enjoys night at Banffshire hotel

Married at First Sight star Sarah Gillanders had a “great stay” at a Banffshire hotel this weekend as she chatted with locals and staff.

The 31-year-old recruitment consultant made her debut on the Channel 4 show two weeks ago, marrying “nice guy” Dean.

She was back to her north-east roots on Saturday, however, as relaxed at the Seafield Arms in Whitehills near Banff.

Sarah posted on her Instagram to thank the hotel team for “such a lovely stay”.

She is believed to have visited the seaside establishment with her dad and pet dog.

“It was very low key and she just kept herself to herself,” the hotel’s owner David Hayfield said.

“We only really spoke to her on Sunday when she checked out.

After starring on the show – and facing public scrutiny for her often strained relationship with Dean – Mr Hayfield said he imagined it was “really good for her to get away”.

Hotel owner: ‘I don’t watch reality TV’

Despite her recent fame, the hotel owner didn’t instantly recognised his guest – though his team certainly did.

He said: “I don’t watch much reality TV, so it was my staff that knew who she was.

“We just left her to be herself and it was non-intrusive for the whole evening.”

During Sarah’s stay at the Seafield Arms, she met “one of the regulars”, Jonny, who served in the local coastguard for 40 years.

“He was speaking with Sarah on Saturday night, just back and forth,” David said.

Regular Jonny lights fire every Sunday

And when the MAFS contestant was checking out yesterday, Jonny was there lighting the fire, something he does every Sunday.

“He just happened to be here at the right time when they was checking out,” David revealed.

“And that’s why I got a photograph of Jonny with her.”

Located 47 miles to the north-west of Aberdeen, what makes the Seafield Arms and Whitehills so special?

“You get away from the big city, it’s rural, it’s homely, it’s welcoming and it’s friendly,” its owner said.

“The coal fire helps, especially on the cold days, and we have an excellent reputation for food.”

A future hotspot for celebrities?

And could it become an attraction for celebrities like its namesake up the Banffshire coast in Cullen?

“Well, you never know,” Mr Hayfield said.