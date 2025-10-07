Video: Inside Stonehaven’s ‘green giant’ tennis dome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Video: Inside Stonehaven’s ‘green giant’ tennis dome

The inflatable sports venue has already made an impression on the town.

By Derry Alldritt

The large green dome installed over tennis courts in Stonehaven on Monday has already been turning heads in the town.

Set up in the recreation grounds, the inflatable will enable tennis players to play the sport all-year-round.

The dome is built to withstand 15omph winds and will provide shelter to the courts from October through to March.

Its arrival has not been universally popular and yesterday we reported that some nearby residents have been left angry by the installation of the dome.

Others are, however, excited for the town to have the new facility.

Now the Press and Journal has been inside for a sneak peek of the interior.

The venue, which has been dubbed the “green giant” by locals, has also been tipped for use as a wedding venue.

Workmen inside the Stonehaven tennis dome. Image: DC Thomson.
The image shows the interior of a large white dome with multiple lights. A green wall is at the back, and construction equipment is on the floor.
The big green dome will give Stonehaven tennis players an arena for the whole year. Image: DC Thomson.

The structure itself is already in place, but on Monday workmen were inside getting it ready for use.

Lighting is already in place and it’s hoped the dome will open next week.

The two courts will be available to the public on a pay-and-play basis.

The image shows the interior of a large white dome with multiple lights. A green wall is at the back, and construction equipment is on the floor.
The space has been earmarked for yoga classes and could be used as a wedding venue. Image: DC Thomson.
The image shows the interior of a large white dome with multiple lights. A green wall is at the back, and construction equipment is on the floor.
An opening date for next week has been set. Image: DC Thomson.

Dome ‘got support from locals’

Andrew Jack, the Stonehaven Tennis Club volunteer behind the dome, believes it will be a great addition to Stonehaven.

And he’s confident that despite some anger – particularly from caravan users whose views have been blocked – it will prove popular.

He told the Press and Journal:  We have 360 members, 200 odd children, two full-time coaches.

“There is a legacy of tennis at the recreation grounds, you know.

“But the weather’s so bad here that it was obvious we needed something.”

He said the planning application had “a thousand votes of support”.

And he’s confident it could be put to multiple uses, suggesting: “Maybe you could hire it for a wedding or yoga”.

Ian Armstrong says the caravan park has been turned into a construction site. Image. DC Thomson.

Concerns about Stonehaven’s green dome

The Stonehaven tennis dome was approved in 2023 and is built to withstand winds of 150mph.

It was, however, branded a “monstrosity” by some locals who called for Aberdeenshire Council to block the project.

Objections have been raised over the colour and size of the dome as well as the impact noise from the venue could have on the nearby caravan park.

The council did not share the concerns of locals and backed the project, with planning chiefs later giving it their stamp of approval.

While they noted it would be visible from afar, they argued its colour would allow it to blend in with the landscape and surrounding buildings.

Yesterday, we revealed neighbouring tenants at the Stonehaven Recreation Grounds caravan park were horrified at what they called the early installation of the dome.

Residents say they were told the structure would not go up until caravan season was over at the end of October.

What do you think of the Stonehaven tennis dome? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation