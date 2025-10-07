Video: Inside Stonehaven’s ‘green giant’ tennis dome

The large green dome installed over tennis courts in Stonehaven on Monday has already been turning heads in the town.

Set up in the recreation grounds, the inflatable will enable tennis players to play the sport all-year-round.

The dome is built to withstand 15omph winds and will provide shelter to the courts from October through to March.

Its arrival has not been universally popular and yesterday we reported that some nearby residents have been left angry by the installation of the dome.

Others are, however, excited for the town to have the new facility.

Now the Press and Journal has been inside for a sneak peek of the interior.

The venue, which has been dubbed the “green giant” by locals, has also been tipped for use as a wedding venue.

The structure itself is already in place, but on Monday workmen were inside getting it ready for use.

Lighting is already in place and it’s hoped the dome will open next week.

The two courts will be available to the public on a pay-and-play basis.

Dome ‘got support from locals’

Andrew Jack, the Stonehaven Tennis Club volunteer behind the dome, believes it will be a great addition to Stonehaven.

And he’s confident that despite some anger – particularly from caravan users whose views have been blocked – it will prove popular.

He told the Press and Journal: We have 360 members, 200 odd children, two full-time coaches.

“There is a legacy of tennis at the recreation grounds, you know.

“But the weather’s so bad here that it was obvious we needed something.”

He said the planning application had “a thousand votes of support”.

And he’s confident it could be put to multiple uses, suggesting: “Maybe you could hire it for a wedding or yoga”.

Concerns about Stonehaven’s green dome

The Stonehaven tennis dome was approved in 2023 and is built to withstand winds of 150mph.

It was, however, branded a “monstrosity” by some locals who called for Aberdeenshire Council to block the project.

Objections have been raised over the colour and size of the dome as well as the impact noise from the venue could have on the nearby caravan park.

The council did not share the concerns of locals and backed the project, with planning chiefs later giving it their stamp of approval.

While they noted it would be visible from afar, they argued its colour would allow it to blend in with the landscape and surrounding buildings.

Yesterday, we revealed neighbouring tenants at the Stonehaven Recreation Grounds caravan park were horrified at what they called the early installation of the dome.

Residents say they were told the structure would not go up until caravan season was over at the end of October.

