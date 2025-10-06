Married at First Sight: Drama as Sarah and Dean clash over ‘silly comment’

There has been drama for Aberdeen bride Sarah Gillanders and her new husband Dean in recent episodes of Married at First Sight – after a behind the scenes clash came to light.

Tensions have continued to rise between the struggling pair, after Sarah was called out by the relationship experts last week, for being ‘disrespectful’ to her new husband.

Sarah has struggled to form a romantic bond, since meeting Dean at the altar a few weeks ago, and told the other brides that she did not find her new husband attractive.

Earlier in the week, Dean discovered Sarah had spoken about him behind his back, leading to a tense confrontation at the first commitment ceremony.

Dean admitted that he was ‘blindsided’ by Sarah’s comments to the other brides.

And although both decided to stay, Sarah described the experience as a ‘wake up call’ and promised not to repeat the mistake.

During recent episodes, the couple took part in expert-led challenges aimed at addressing the weak points in their relationship.

One task included an intimacy workshop where they gave each other massages to build closeness.

Dean said the exercise was ‘worth the wait’ but Sarah remained unsure if she could form an attraction to Dean.

Sarah told the other brides: “I think it’s too early to tell, we haven’t had really any form of intimacy at all. We are still taking baby steps.

At a dinner party the following evening, the couple appeared more connected and were holding hands and cuddling.

But behind the scenes, Sarah confessed they had a “massive argument” behind the scenes.

Sarah’s ‘silly comment’ causes Dean to question the relationship

Sarah said that when the couple were out for drinks the previous night, she had told a producer that she found him attractive – in front of her new husband.

The remark had made Dean upset and had triggered his insecurities over Sarah’s lack of attraction, leaving him questioning the relationship.

During last night’s commitment ceremony, the experts brought up Sarah and Dean’s argument.

Sarah said that she had made a ‘silly comment’ and that there was no serious intention behind it.

She added: “It was just a comment, just banter and then we’d gone upstairs and Dean said he wasn’t happy. And I get it.”

However, Dean admitted that the comment had seriously upset him.

Dean told the experts: “I don’t know, if Sarah will ever feel that way about me. I thought what am I doing here? I want to hear that said to me from my wife.”

Sarah apologised again, admitting she did not like her behaviour on the show.

However, the experts pushed her to stop repeating her disrespectful behaviour towards Dean.

Married at First Sight expert accuses Sarah of being ‘immature’

Relationship expert Mel Schilling told the Aberdonian bride: “I think what we’d all rather, Sarah, is that you stop doing it.

“You said something disrespectful, you apologised and now you have done it again.

“It’s time to actually take responsibility.

“Do not just say you have got the hots for some guy, that is very immature 15-year-old behaviour.

“You are an adult and you’re in a serious relationship here.

“There is a lot at stake.”

Dean was urged by the experts to set stronger boundaries, while Sarah promised to be more mindful moving forward.

Despite the tension, the couple both decided to stay in the relationship experiment and continue working on their marriage.

Sarah told Dean she “thinks the world of him” and apologised again for her actions.

Married at First Sight UK continues on Channel 4 and E4 this week.