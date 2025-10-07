Bird of Prey found dead in Deeside after being poisoned with banned substance

Police are appealing for information after a protected bird of prey was found poisoned in Aberdeenshire.

The dead sparrowhawk was discovered by a member of the public in a wooded area near Lumphanan on Saturday September 6.

Following enquiries, officers have confirmed the bird was poisoned with the banned insecticide carbosulfan.

Police Scotland Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer Constable Ann Ashman said:

“From enquiries carried out so far, we know this sparrowhawk has been poisoned with insecticide carbosulfan, resulting in a harrowing death.

Bird of Prey found dead in Deeside

“Sparrowhawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.

“The use of carbosulfan is illegal, with the substance having been banned in the UK since 2008. This substance can cause death in humans, so its illegal use is extremely reckless.”

Constable Ashman added that police are working with partner organisations as part of their investigation into the incident.

“We are carrying out an investigation in relation to this incident.”