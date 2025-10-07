Family pay tribute to Elgin ‘gentle giant’ who became heart and soul of Moray ice rink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Family pay tribute to Elgin ‘gentle giant’ who became heart and soul of Moray ice rink

Lewis Garden, beloved by his family and well known throughout the Elgin community, will be missed by all.

By Regan Parsons
Lewis and his mum and sister smiling to camera
Lewis’ mother, Janet, and his younger sister, Pamela, will miss their beloved son and brother greatly. Image: Pamela Jack

The family of Moray Leisure Centre stalwart Lewis Garden have remembered him as a “gentle giant” following his death aged just 48.

Lewis, from Elgin, sadly passed away last Saturday, leaving his family and the Elgin community heartbroken.

He had worked at Moray Leisure Centre for over 20 years.

But though he helped out everywhere, from the pool to the gym, his family said his heart had always been with the ice rink.

His mother, Janet, and younger sister, Pamela, told the Press and Journal Lewis loved to be out and about and was always on the go, no matter how he was feeling.

Nieces, Bethany, Abigail, Iona, and Alanna and other close family, including his aunt and uncle, Ella and Lex, will miss Lewis greatly.

But the family have been amazed by the community’s response and support since the announcement of his death.

Pamela said: “We are just overwhelmed.

“We didn’t realise how popular he was. We have seen so many messages on Facebook and social media.

“It’s been amazing. Really touching.”

Both Moray Leisure Centre and the Inverness Hurricanes Ice Hockey Club have expressed their condolences on social media.

Lewis Garden was ‘just a proper boy’

Pamela cherished her big brother and says she will miss him terribly.

She explained that after their father passed away ten years ago, Lewis had stepped up to support the family in every way he could.

“After Dad passed away, he started doing the garden, mowing the grass, pulling weeds,” Pamela said.

“He did everything that needed done – he was so helpful and boisterous and just a proper boy.”

Pamela said the Elgin local was the kind of person everyone knew.

“You couldn’t walk down the street without someone stopping to say hello to him,” she added.

“And even when he was having a hard time himself, he’d still check in on everyone else first.”

Lewis and his sister Pamela smiling in photo
Lewis spent his childhood learning and growing at Lhanbryde Primary & Elgin Academy. Image: Pamela Jack

Pamela shared how much Lewis meant to her children, describing him as a truly wonderful uncle.

“He was always fun to be around, always up for doing something with them,” she said.

“He loved his nieces and nephews. They were his world.”

Pamela’s daughter Abigail continues: “He was just the best uncle.

“Always funny and always up for anything.

“And he always made us laugh.

“There was never a dull moment when Uncle Lewis was around.”

Amidst the tributes and support, Pamela admits she’s struggling to come to terms with her brother’s death.

“We still can’t quite believe he’s gone,” she said.

“It just doesn’t feel real yet.

“He was a big, gentle giant and that’s how we’ll always remember him.

“The heart of the family.”

‘He was my boy – and always will be’

Lewis’ mother, Janet, describes her son as a gentle and kind person.

She too will always remember how Lewis stopped to talk to people, whether at work or out on his bike.

“He was always thinking of others before himself,” she said.

She revealed that he never complained, even when he wasn’t feeling well.

“He just got on with it and never wanted to bother anyone,” she added.

“He’d always make sure everything was okay. That’s just the kind of son he was.

“He was my boy. No matter how old he got, he was still my boy.”

Lewis Garden smiling to camera with orange hi-vis jacket
Lewis dedicated over 20 years of service to the Moray Leisure Centre. Image: Pamela Jack

