Family pay tribute to Elgin ‘gentle giant’ who became heart and soul of Moray ice rink

The family of Moray Leisure Centre stalwart Lewis Garden have remembered him as a “gentle giant” following his death aged just 48.

Lewis, from Elgin, sadly passed away last Saturday, leaving his family and the Elgin community heartbroken.

He had worked at Moray Leisure Centre for over 20 years.

But though he helped out everywhere, from the pool to the gym, his family said his heart had always been with the ice rink.

His mother, Janet, and younger sister, Pamela, told the Press and Journal Lewis loved to be out and about and was always on the go, no matter how he was feeling.

Nieces, Bethany, Abigail, Iona, and Alanna and other close family, including his aunt and uncle, Ella and Lex, will miss Lewis greatly.

But the family have been amazed by the community’s response and support since the announcement of his death.

Pamela said: “We are just overwhelmed.

“We didn’t realise how popular he was. We have seen so many messages on Facebook and social media.

“It’s been amazing. Really touching.”

Both Moray Leisure Centre and the Inverness Hurricanes Ice Hockey Club have expressed their condolences on social media.

Lewis Garden was ‘just a proper boy’

Pamela cherished her big brother and says she will miss him terribly.

She explained that after their father passed away ten years ago, Lewis had stepped up to support the family in every way he could.

“After Dad passed away, he started doing the garden, mowing the grass, pulling weeds,” Pamela said.

“He did everything that needed done – he was so helpful and boisterous and just a proper boy.”

Pamela said the Elgin local was the kind of person everyone knew.

“You couldn’t walk down the street without someone stopping to say hello to him,” she added.

“And even when he was having a hard time himself, he’d still check in on everyone else first.”

Pamela shared how much Lewis meant to her children, describing him as a truly wonderful uncle.

“He was always fun to be around, always up for doing something with them,” she said.

“He loved his nieces and nephews. They were his world.”

Pamela’s daughter Abigail continues: “He was just the best uncle.

“Always funny and always up for anything.

“And he always made us laugh.

“There was never a dull moment when Uncle Lewis was around.”

Amidst the tributes and support, Pamela admits she’s struggling to come to terms with her brother’s death.

“We still can’t quite believe he’s gone,” she said.

“It just doesn’t feel real yet.

“He was a big, gentle giant and that’s how we’ll always remember him.

“The heart of the family.”

‘He was my boy – and always will be’

Lewis’ mother, Janet, describes her son as a gentle and kind person.

She too will always remember how Lewis stopped to talk to people, whether at work or out on his bike.

“He was always thinking of others before himself,” she said.

She revealed that he never complained, even when he wasn’t feeling well.

“He just got on with it and never wanted to bother anyone,” she added.

“He’d always make sure everything was okay. That’s just the kind of son he was.

“He was my boy. No matter how old he got, he was still my boy.”