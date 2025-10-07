Cost of potentially disruptive Inverness bridge works still to become clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of potentially disruptive Inverness bridge works still to become clear

Drivers will face over two months of delays if the upgrades go ahead

By Michelle Henderson
Resurfacing works and weather-proofing are among the upgrades lined up for the Inverness crossing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness drivers could face more than two months of delays and tailbacks if plans to upgrade a city centre bridge are approved.

Ness Bridge has been earmarked for a major renovation, consisting of resurfacing and weather-proofing works.

Highland Council engineers estimate the works will take around 10 weeks to complete.

But while a budget of £1.8 million was earmarked for the project back in 2024, it’s thought rising inflation means the sum will have risen.

The project is currently in the design phase, but an update will be given to councillors next month.

Two months of delays for Inverness drivers

The route is among the busiest in the city, with Ness Bridge the main thoroughfare for city centre motorists travelling west towards the A82, Loch Ness, Fort William and beyond.

An estimated £1.8 million is to be invested in improving the city centre crossing – but the sum could rise. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Works on the River Ness crossing are expected to begin next year, or by early 2027.

Lane closures and traffic measures will come into play, likely leading to significant disruption for motorists.

An update on the project is expected at next month’s meeting of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee.

Drivers could experience up to 10 weeks of disruption. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In a statement, a Highland Council spokesperson said:  “The works contract is in the design phase.

“When the project is ready it will become the next ‘named’ capital bridge and will proceed to construction, which could be in 2026 or 2027.

“Work will include full re-waterproofing and resurfacing of the bridge deck, which will require traffic management, including a lane closure.

“Further assessment of the bridge is currently underway to determine what other maintenance work is required.

“The current estimated timescale for the work is 10 weeks.

“This position will be updated in November’s report to committee.”

