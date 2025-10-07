Cost of potentially disruptive Inverness bridge works still to become clear

Inverness drivers could face more than two months of delays and tailbacks if plans to upgrade a city centre bridge are approved.

Ness Bridge has been earmarked for a major renovation, consisting of resurfacing and weather-proofing works.

Highland Council engineers estimate the works will take around 10 weeks to complete.

But while a budget of £1.8 million was earmarked for the project back in 2024, it’s thought rising inflation means the sum will have risen.

The project is currently in the design phase, but an update will be given to councillors next month.

Two months of delays for Inverness drivers

The route is among the busiest in the city, with Ness Bridge the main thoroughfare for city centre motorists travelling west towards the A82, Loch Ness, Fort William and beyond.

Works on the River Ness crossing are expected to begin next year, or by early 2027.

Lane closures and traffic measures will come into play, likely leading to significant disruption for motorists.

An update on the project is expected at next month’s meeting of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee.

In a statement, a Highland Council spokesperson said: “The works contract is in the design phase.

“When the project is ready it will become the next ‘named’ capital bridge and will proceed to construction, which could be in 2026 or 2027.

“Work will include full re-waterproofing and resurfacing of the bridge deck, which will require traffic management, including a lane closure.

“Further assessment of the bridge is currently underway to determine what other maintenance work is required.

“The current estimated timescale for the work is 10 weeks.

“This position will be updated in November’s report to committee.”