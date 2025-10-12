Weekend court roll – a teen sniper and a strip club attacker

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Oban mechanic guilty of strangling ex-partner during late-night domestic assault

An Oban mechanic has been found guilty of a terrifying late-night domestic assault on his ex-partner.

Oban Sheriff Court heard he pinned her down and strangled her in her own living room while her young child slept in the next room.

Drew MacCallum, 31, of Creran Gardens, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court charged with assaulting the woman on July 14 2025.

The court heard the couple had recently split up, but the victim invited him over for “closure” once her child was asleep.

Former Burghead pub boss jailed for sex crimes

A former Burghead pub boss has been jailed for molesting three girls across three decades.

David Hill, formerly of the Station Hotel in Burghead, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Inverness Sheriff Court.

At the sentencing hearing, a solicitor for Hill, who had denied all the charges, said his client maintained that stance post-conviction.

He said: “His position now is as it was presented at the trial.”

Forres man with 11 years of domestic abuse convictions told: ‘This has to stop’

A Forres man with domestic abuse convictions stretching back 11 years has been warned he will go to jail if he offends again.

Benjamin Smith was once more back in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court last week to be sentenced for a crime against an ex-partner.

The 31-year-old had admitted to seizing a baby bottle from his girlfriend’s hands while she was holding their child and launching it at a picture frame.

Standing to be sentenced, Smith was asked by Sheriff David Harvie where he would go if he found himself back before the court again.

Cocaine courier claims he only signed on to transport XL Bully dogs into Scotland

A man who was arrested in a high-value drugs operation has claimed he only got involved to transport XL Bully dogs over the border from England.

Dominic Stark appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being the driver of a car that was stopped near Stonehaven and found with nearly £15,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside.

It was stated that Stark, whose vehicle had travelled from the Cheshire area, had racked up significant debts and had accepted the job to transfer the XL Bully dogs.

At the time, the XL Bully breed was due to be banned in England, but as no restriction was in place in Scotland, it meant there was an influx of the dogs up north.

Buckie man subjected ex to 18 months of domestic abuse

A Buckie man who subjected his former girlfriend to an 18-month campaign of domestic abuse has been told he could have gone to jail.

Christopher Steel stood silently in the dock of Elgin Sheriff Court last week when he was told that his actions against his ex meant prison was at the “forefront” of the sheriff’s mind.

The 23-year-old had repeatedly accused his partner of cheating on him, called her names, and even attacked her – even when she was heavily pregnant.

As an alternative to time behind bars, he was handed a package of unpaid work and intensive rehabilitation work, which the court will now monitor.

Aberdeen trio jailed over Kincorth horror hammer attack

Three men have been jailed after they carried out a brutal hammer attack outside a property in Aberdeen.

Stacey Fitzpatrick, 50, Darren Milne, 37, and Martin Milne, 41, pleaded guilty on the day of trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of jumping out of a car and repeatedly assaulting their victim with a hammer and a length of wood.

The court heard how the three attackers drove up to the man in Kincorth as he spoke to a neighbour and informed him he was going to “get it”.

They returned minutes later and began to viciously assault the man – with Fitzpatrick repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a hammer.

Lossiemouth mum battered ex-partner outside Elgin pub

A Lossiemouth woman who battered her former partner after bumping into him during a night out has been told to be of good behaviour for the rest of the year.

Sabrina Green appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday to be sentenced after admitting assaulting her ex and his pal in the early hours of the morning of August 16 this year.

The 37-year-old’s actions had been described as “out of character” by her solicitor and she has now been given six months to prove it.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that Green and the man ran into each other at Dicey’s Bar in the town at about 12.30am and Green had to be told to leave him alone on more than one occasion.

Woman kept door open for safety during Elgin partner’s campaign of abuse

An Elgin man would abuse his former partner so often that she was forced to keep the front door of her home open so neighbours could raise the alarm, a court has heard.

Scott Watson was in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court last week and was told plainly that the time for making excuses about his behaviour was over.

The 40-year-old had admitted to a single charge of subjecting his ex to a four-and-a-half year campaign of domestic abuse, which saw him call her names, break property and hit her.

Sheriff David Harvie, presiding over the case, told Watson he was now on thin ice with the court.

‘I’m a nonce’: Dingwall paedophile’s ‘weird joke’ to child victims

A Dingwall paedophile told children he was a “nonce” as he tried to gain access to a tent where they were gathered, a jury has been told.

Lee Taylor denied sexual crimes against three children and a woman during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, but the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges.

During the trial, one of Taylor’s young victims told how he had made the “nonce” remark to her and other victims, but she had considered it a “weird joke” at the time.

Taylor, 43, was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with or towards a girl under 16, sexually assaulting a boy under 13, and directing sexual verbal communication to a boy under 16.

Peterhead man followed pubgoer into street before assault

A Peterhead man who was caught on camera following a fellow pubgoer onto the street and attacking him has been fined.

Michael Waddell was accused of not having “much seasonal cheer” by his solicitor when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced for an attack, which left his victim “covered in blood”.

The 34-year-old had admitted to the attack at an earlier hearing of the case and sentence was deferred for his personal appearance.

This week, the court heard that Waddell had been in the Station Bar on Peterhead’s Queen Street on December 27 last year.

Fact checked: Was a bouncer really ‘sacrificed’ inside an Aberdeen strip club?

A man has been convicted of assaulting a dancer at an Aberdeen strip club during an incident that sparked a wave of fake news posts on social media.

Rizwan Mohammed, 32, had been turned away from the door of Private Eyes because he was dressed inappropriately, but returned and struck the woman on the face.

The incident prompted a series of viral posts on WhatsApp claiming, without evidence, that a bouncer had his throat slit and ear cut off during an attempted “sacrifice”.

Accompanying video footage, purportedly showing the violent attack on the doorman, was actually filmed in Syria years before.

Police officers may request anonymity in Aberdeen high-rise fall death inquiry

Police officers may request anonymity before giving evidence to a public inquiry into a torture victim’s fatal fall from an Aberdeen block of flats.

The first preliminary hearing into the tragic death of Jamie Forbes was held today, and a lawyer for police officers raised the possibility of his clients’ identities being withheld from the public.

It comes after a police watchdog ruled that officers “missed opportunities” to trace Mr Forbes before he plunged from a window of Elphinstone Court, in Tillydrone, on January 15 last year.

The 37-year-old had earlier endured two days of torture by his captor Lee Smith, 38, who was later jailed for culpable homicide.

Boddam man’s chilling threats to female ambulance staff on call out

A Boddam man made a series of chilling threats to female ambulance technicians, who had turned up to help him.

Jack McLean appeared by video link at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for his threatening and abusive behaviour.

The 30-year-old, who is currently behind bars for another matter, was ordered by Sheriff Craig Findlater to be supervised by social workers for the next 18 months.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans had told the court that ambulance crews had been called to McLean’s home on Queen Street in Boddam on January 15 this year to provide assistance.

Buckie boy, 16, shot man in head during two-hour Elgin sniper incident

A firearms incident was declared in Elgin after a 16-year-old boy fired dozens of ball bearings at homes and residents, striking one man in the head.

The teenager – who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons – armed himself with a gas-powered air rifle with a telescopic sight and fired more than four dozen shots at nearby properties over the course of two hours.

The incident, which happened in the Millar Street area of Elgin on November 4 last year, led to armed police descending on the area and residents being evacuated, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said the shooting began at 8pm and police were called to the scene to trace two people who had been firing at occupied houses.

Whisky tour holidaymakers caught out by Scots drink-driving law

Holidaymakers in Moray who were taking in whisky distilleries were caught out in Lossiemouth when they failed to appreciate the difference between English and Scottish laws.

Konstiantyn Bidnenko and Oleksandr Dynnyk stopped over at a bar in the town earlier this year, but found themselves being arrested shortly after staff refused them service.

Having been denied a drink, police would pull over the duo after Bidnenko – who was already over the limit – got behind the wheel and headed towards the town centre.

Dynnyk, for his part, would go “toe-to-toe” with the officers as they did so.

How a slice of birthday cake landed a Dingwall man with six months in jail

A slice of birthday cake led to a Dingwall man being kept in jail for almost six months.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that John McDonald had been at a 93rd birthday party for his grandmother on April 18 this year.

The 46-year-old’s mother had cut him a slice of cake, wrapped it up and popped it in his backpack.

However, she also included a small, black-handled kitchen knife in case he wanted to cut it smaller – and this is what landed him in trouble with the police.

Man in court over Alness rooftop ‘stand-off’ with police

A man who held a rooftop “stand-off” with police in Alness has admitted a charge of threatening behaviour.

Aiden Ziakis scaled a roof at his mother’s Firhill home, taking a garden fork with him, and then refused to come down.

When police arrived, he engaged in a “stand-off” with officers, making threats against them.

Ziakis appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on August 30 of this year.

Guest assaulted hotel porter who asked him to close toilet door

A hotel guest assaulted the night porter who asked that he close the door while using a toilet, a court has heard.

Michael Mulhern punched the hotel worker following an exchange over Mulhern’s use of the facilities, knocking him to the floor.

He then kicked his victim, who was left with a cut to his lip following the attack.

Mulhern, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assaulting the staff member at the Highland Hotel in Strathpeffer on September 16 last year.

Man assaulted partner and vandalised her property after argument

A man has admitted assaulting his partner and vandalising her property after an argument.

Andrew MacDonald pushed the woman against a wall before “getting in her face” after she asked him to leave her Inverness home.

He then ran a PlayStation under a tap and threw paint on her walls and bed, a court was told.

When police responded to the woman’s 999 call they found her “physically shaking” in the aftermath of the frightening incident.

Woman sexually assaulted by knifeman when she turned up to fit electronic tag

A woman was praised for her “professionalism and fortitude” today after she was confronted by an armed sex attacker when she turned up to fit him with an electronic monitoring tag.

Patrick Nolan emerged from the kitchen at an address on a Scottish island holding a large knife and put a hand down the front of his trousers before telling his victim: “Take your clothes off”.

Nolan approached the woman and grabbed at the waistband of her trousers, but did not manage to pull them down as the victim struck out with her right forearm, resulting in him losing his balance.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the woman said it was “terrifying”, and Nolan recovered and moved towards her. He grabbed hold of her and a scuffle took place.

Drink-driving RAF Lossiemouth sergeant wins licence back early

A sergeant at RAF Lossiemouth has been told he can reapply for his driving licence early after a court heard being able to get behind the wheel would help serve his country better.

Liam Collins was banned from the roads for three years in 2023 for drink-driving and has appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court four times since then in bids to have his car privileges restored.

Each time, the case has been pushed back for Police Scotland to provide a report to the court about whether or not it was in favour of Collins getting back on the road.

His fifth attempt, however, has ended with success.

Man asked server’s sexuality and said he’d kill him if he was gay

A drunk man demanded to know an Inverness shop worker’s sexuality and then threatened violence if he was gay.

Slawomir Szczepanek targeted the server and a member of bar staff in Inverness, questioning them on their sexuality and making threats against them.

He also used racially charged comments to staff at a kebab shop and called pub workers a racial slur, adding: “They are all paedophiles.”

Szczepanek, 44, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court, having previously admitted four charges of threatening or abusive behaviour towards workers at various Highland businesses in February and April of this year.

Forres man found with cocaine after police scuffle outside Elgin pub

A Forres man who had cocaine in his pocket and still decided to jump into the middle of a police incident has been fined.

Ryan Macdonald was on a night out in August last year when he saw a woman being arrested by police outside an Elgin pub.

Deciding to involve himself, Macdonald would find himself being cuffed when he repeatedly ignored the officers’ attempts to bring the situation under control.

Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, police would then find cocaine in a bag.

Aberdeen drug dealer cleared of HMP Grampian ear bite attack

A drug dealer has been cleared of biting off the ear of a fellow prisoner at HMP Grampian after his alleged victim told a court he could not identify his attacker.

Thomas Foat, who burst into tears in the dock at the High Court in Edinburgh last summer when he was told he would be locked up for more than six years, went on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court over the alleged assault.

The case against the 33-year-old, however, was abandoned when the victim told the jury it could not possibly have been Foat who committed the crime.

The court had been told that Foat was relying on a special defence of self-defence in the case, claiming he was protecting himself from a group attack at the hands of Derek Brown, and others, on August 10 2023, the day of the alleged assault.

‘Idiot’ offshore worker avoids road ban despite hitting 105mph on A96

An ‘idiot’ driver who was clocked by police hitting speeds of more than 100mph has been allowed to keep his licence so he doesn’t lose his offshore job.

Aaron Smith, 34, was seen hitting breakneck speeds on the busy A96 road between Aberdeen and Kintore.

At one stage, Smith was going so fast he was lost from sight by police officers – with his Audi seen doing 105mph on some stretches of the road.

Smith, an offshore mechanic, told the officers who stopped him that he was just driving to his girlfriend’s house in Inverurie.

