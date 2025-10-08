Westhill nursery workers struck off after assaulting four-year-old child

Two Westhill nursery workers have been struck off by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after their convictions for assaulting a four-year-old child.

Stacey Kerr and Joseph Picker were found guilty earlier this year of child assault after a long and drawn-out trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They left the court without any punishment for their actions, however, simply being warned “not to reoffend”.

Following their trial, Sheriff Philip Mann ruled that Kerr and Picker had “already been punished” and that their offences were “not sinister in motive”.

He told them: “I fully accept you were not intending to injure him but were trying to manage the difficult and disruptive behaviour of the child.

“Ultimately, the methods used were inappropriate.”

They have, however, now been struck off by the SSSC following their actions, which left their victim’s arms bruised.

The incidents took place at an unnamed nursery in the Aberdeenshire town.

Between June 23 and July 14, 2021, Picker was found to have:

Repeatedly seized the boy by the body.

Pushed and pulled him by the body.

Restrained him on the floor with his own body.

Lifted him up over a three-week period.

A SSSC report notes: “Your behaviour caused physical harm to a vulnerable young child and placed him at serious risk of emotional harm.

“This behaviour falls far below the standard expected of social services workers and calls into question your suitability to work in social services.”

‘Ongoing risk of repetition’

Picker was also criticised for his “lack of insight or remorse demonstrated” which the SSSC said meant there was an “ongoing risk of repetition”.

Picker had been employed for nine years in the sector and in this time “no concerns about abusive behaviour towards children had been raised”.

The actions were caught in full view of both CCTV cameras and the nursery’s managers, which the judge said showed his motives were “not sinister”.

Stacey Kerr also suffered the same fate as her colleague.

Between April 1 and July 14, 2021, she was found to have:

Repeatedly seized the boy by the body.

Restrained him on the floor with her own body.

Pushed him to the floor.

Pushed and pulled him by the body.

Lifted him up.

The SSSC report notes: “Your behaviour placed a vulnerable young child at serious risk of physical and emotional harm.

“This behaviour falls far below the standard expected of social services workers and calls into question your suitability to work in social services.”

It was found she engaged in a “pattern of abusive behaviour over a period of three months”.

‘Potential for further harm to young children’

The SSSC findings added: “If the behaviour was to be repeated there would be potential for further harm to young children.”

Despite this, it found in her favour that she was employed in the sector for eight years and prior to this “no concerns about abusive behaviour towards children had been raised previously”.

It also found that Kerr had cooperated fully with the investigation, as well as apologised and demonstrated “insight and remorse”.