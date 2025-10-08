Westhill nursery workers struck off after assaulting four-year-old child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Westhill nursery workers struck off after assaulting four-year-old child

The pair were warned 'not to reoffend' by a judge at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this year.

By Chris Cromar
Joseph Picker and Stacey Kerr.
Joseph Picker and Stacey Kerr have been struck off the SSSC register. Image: DC Thomson.

Two Westhill nursery workers have been struck off by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after their convictions for assaulting a four-year-old child.

Stacey Kerr and Joseph Picker were found guilty earlier this year of child assault after a long and drawn-out trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They left the court without any punishment for their actions, however, simply being warned “not to reoffend”.

Joseph Picker and Stacey Kerr.
Picker and Kerr at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Following their trial, Sheriff Philip Mann ruled that Kerr and Picker had “already been punished” and that their offences were “not sinister in motive”.

He told them: “I fully accept you were not intending to injure him but were trying to manage the difficult and disruptive behaviour of the child.

“Ultimately, the methods used were inappropriate.”

They have, however, now been struck off by the SSSC following their actions, which left their victim’s arms bruised.

The incidents took place at an unnamed nursery in the Aberdeenshire town.

Between June 23 and July 14, 2021, Picker was found to have:

  • Repeatedly seized the boy by the body.
  • Pushed and pulled him by the body.
  • Restrained him on the floor with his own body.
  • Lifted him up over a three-week period.

A SSSC report notes: “Your behaviour caused physical harm to a vulnerable young child and placed him at serious risk of emotional harm.

“This behaviour falls far below the standard expected of social services workers and calls into question your suitability to work in social services.”

‘Ongoing risk of repetition’

Picker was also criticised for his “lack of insight or remorse demonstrated” which the SSSC said meant there was an “ongoing risk of repetition”.

Picker had been employed for nine years in the sector and in this time “no concerns about abusive behaviour towards children had been raised”.

The actions were caught in full view of both CCTV cameras and the nursery’s managers, which the judge said showed his motives were “not sinister”.

Outside of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The pair were found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Shutterstock.

Stacey Kerr also suffered the same fate as her colleague.

Between April 1 and July 14, 2021, she was found to have:

  • Repeatedly seized the boy by the body.
  • Restrained him on the floor with her own body.
  • Pushed him to the floor.
  • Pushed and pulled him by the body.
  • Lifted him up.

The SSSC report notes: “Your behaviour placed a vulnerable young child at serious risk of physical and emotional harm.

“This behaviour falls far below the standard expected of social services workers and calls into question your suitability to work in social services.”

It was found she engaged in a “pattern of abusive behaviour over a period of three months”.

‘Potential for further harm to young children’

The SSSC findings added: “If the behaviour was to be repeated there would be potential for further harm to young children.”

Despite this, it found in her favour that she was employed in the sector for eight years and prior to this “no concerns about abusive behaviour towards children had been raised previously”.

It also found that Kerr had cooperated fully with the investigation, as well as apologised and demonstrated “insight and remorse”.

Conversation