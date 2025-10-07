Over 200 procedures called off as NHS Grampian reveals reason for decontamination unit shutdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Over 200 procedures called off as NHS Grampian reveals reason for decontamination unit shutdown

The 'unknown substance' was found on surgical tools.

By Chris Cromar
Foresterhill Health Campus sign.
Over 200 surgeries have been cancelled after an unknown substance was found on surgical tools at Foresterhill on Friday. Image: University of Aberdeen.

NHS Grampian has revealed that more than 200 procedures have been called off as a result of an “unknown substance” being found on surgical tools.

The substance was discovered on instruments on Friday after they were processed at the Central Decontamination Unit (CDU) at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The health board has confirmed that around 100 dental and 120 elective surgical procedures have been affected because of this.

Apologising to patients affected by the postponement of treatment, the health board revealed that work to address the fault “continues”.

However, it is not believed to be deliberate and is thought to be “related to a fault with a compressor within the system”.

Outside of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is NHS Grampian’s flagship hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The shutdown of CDU, which sterilises and prepares surgical instruments, means there has not been enough sterile instruments available for all theatre procedures.

As a result of this, NHS Grampian has been focusing on emergency operations, caesarean sections and cancer care.

Outside of Woodend Hospital.
With the Foresterhill CDU facility out of action, Woodend Hospital is currently responsible for all sterilisation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The health board’s acute medical director, Paul Bachoo, said: “Regrettably, some elective procedures have been postponed.

“We apologise to these patients and their families, recognising the impact that this will have on those affected, many of whom will already have experienced longer waits than we would like for their surgery.

“If you are booked in and you do not hear from us, please assume your surgery is going ahead as planned.

CDU ‘likely to take several weeks’ before being fully operational

It is “likely to take several weeks” for the CDU to be fully operational again.

However, Mr Bachoo praised the “offers of support” from “many other” of Scotland’s health boards to use their facilities and the “rapid actions” of NHS Grampian‘s teams.

He said: “We have plans in place to gradually increase the number of procedures which can go ahead each day.

“We will be installing new machine washers in the unit as soon as possible to ensure enhanced resilience moving forward.”

