Over 200 procedures called off as NHS Grampian reveals reason for decontamination unit shutdown

NHS Grampian has revealed that more than 200 procedures have been called off as a result of an “unknown substance” being found on surgical tools.

The substance was discovered on instruments on Friday after they were processed at the Central Decontamination Unit (CDU) at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The health board has confirmed that around 100 dental and 120 elective surgical procedures have been affected because of this.

Apologising to patients affected by the postponement of treatment, the health board revealed that work to address the fault “continues”.

However, it is not believed to be deliberate and is thought to be “related to a fault with a compressor within the system”.

The shutdown of CDU, which sterilises and prepares surgical instruments, means there has not been enough sterile instruments available for all theatre procedures.

As a result of this, NHS Grampian has been focusing on emergency operations, caesarean sections and cancer care.

The health board’s acute medical director, Paul Bachoo, said: “Regrettably, some elective procedures have been postponed.

“We apologise to these patients and their families, recognising the impact that this will have on those affected, many of whom will already have experienced longer waits than we would like for their surgery.

“If you are booked in and you do not hear from us, please assume your surgery is going ahead as planned.

CDU ‘likely to take several weeks’ before being fully operational

It is “likely to take several weeks” for the CDU to be fully operational again.

However, Mr Bachoo praised the “offers of support” from “many other” of Scotland’s health boards to use their facilities and the “rapid actions” of NHS Grampian‘s teams.

He said: “We have plans in place to gradually increase the number of procedures which can go ahead each day.

“We will be installing new machine washers in the unit as soon as possible to ensure enhanced resilience moving forward.”