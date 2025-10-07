Firefighters called to electric car emergency in Inverurie town centre

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Inverurie town centre after an electric car emergency this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the High Street to make the vehicle safe and “isolate” its electric battery.

It is understood the vehicle caught fire at about 2.20pm, near to the former Craigdon Mountain Sports store.

Traffic built up as a result of the incident, with drivers diverting onto side streets.

Two fire appliances, one each from Inverurie and Kintore, were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We isolated an electrical vehicle on the scene.”

Crews swiftly dealt with the incident.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.