Revealed: The 5 speed cameras to be removed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after safety review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Revealed: The 5 speed cameras to be removed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after safety review

Police say the units will be taken away because drivers have been sticking to the speed limit in the locations.

By Regan Parsons
image of a speed camera
The speed cameras will be removed following a safety review by Police Scotland. Image: Police Scotland.

Five speed cameras are set to be removed from roads in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The devices have been deemed no longer fit for purpose and drivers have been commended for sticking to the speed limit on the routes.

This follows a safety review by Police Scotland, under the guidance of Transport Scotland.

The fixed camera housings have been covered by bags marked ‘not in use’ for the last three years.

The 2025 review found that five fixed cameras, which have remained inactive since the 2022 assessment, will now be permanently removed.

The fixed cameras to be removed are:

  • A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh Rd at Lunderton Cottage, St Fergus, Aberdeenshire.
  • A92 Dundee to Aberdeen Road near South Damhead, Bridge of Dee, Aberdeen.
  • A96 Auchmill Road, Bucksburn near Auchmill Terrace, Aberdeen
  • A96 Great Northern Road near junction with Queen Street, Aberdeen.
  • A96 Great Northern Road opposite number 726, Aberdeen.

Superintendent Andy Barclay, Deputy Head of Road Policing said: “Having been monitoring the levels of speeds and collisions it is pleasing to see that five of these cameras no longer meet criteria and are set to be removed.

“We commend drivers for adhering to the speed limits in place at these locations contributing to safer communities and roads.”

Conversation