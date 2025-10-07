Revealed: The 5 speed cameras to be removed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after safety review

Five speed cameras are set to be removed from roads in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The devices have been deemed no longer fit for purpose and drivers have been commended for sticking to the speed limit on the routes.

This follows a safety review by Police Scotland, under the guidance of Transport Scotland.

The fixed camera housings have been covered by bags marked ‘not in use’ for the last three years.

The 2025 review found that five fixed cameras, which have remained inactive since the 2022 assessment, will now be permanently removed.

The fixed cameras to be removed are:

A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh Rd at Lunderton Cottage, St Fergus, Aberdeenshire.

A92 Dundee to Aberdeen Road near South Damhead, Bridge of Dee, Aberdeen.

A96 Auchmill Road, Bucksburn near Auchmill Terrace, Aberdeen

A96 Great Northern Road near junction with Queen Street, Aberdeen.

A96 Great Northern Road opposite number 726, Aberdeen.

Superintendent Andy Barclay, Deputy Head of Road Policing said: “Having been monitoring the levels of speeds and collisions it is pleasing to see that five of these cameras no longer meet criteria and are set to be removed.

“We commend drivers for adhering to the speed limits in place at these locations contributing to safer communities and roads.”