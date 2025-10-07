Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes A9 at Tain

A male driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Tain.

The collision took place on the Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 1pm.

Police and paramedics attended at the junction with Moss Road.

A male driver was checked over by paramedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

Crash forces closure of A9

The A9 has been closed by police in both directions as crews clear the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “The A9 is closed in Tain at the Moss Road junction following a two-vehicle crash reported around 1.25pm on Tuesday.”

