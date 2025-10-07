News Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes A9 at Tain Police and paramedics attended the scene. By Michelle Henderson October 7 2025, 4:19 pm October 7 2025, 4:19 pm Share Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes A9 at Tain Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6867256/man-hospital-a9-crash-tain/ Copy Link 0 comment The road has been closed by police. Image: DC Thomson. A male driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Tain. The collision took place on the Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 1pm. Police and paramedics attended at the junction with Moss Road. A male driver was checked over by paramedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution. Crash forces closure of A9 The A9 has been closed by police in both directions as crews clear the scene. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area. A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “The A9 is closed in Tain at the Moss Road junction following a two-vehicle crash reported around 1.25pm on Tuesday.” “Emergency services attended and one driver, a man, has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”
