‘Forever part of the ice’: Elgin’s Moray Leisure Centre reveal touching tribute to ice rink hero

A remarkable ice rink tribute has been paid to much-loved former Moray Leisure Centre employee Lewis Garden.

Lewis sadly died last Saturday, aged just 48, and there have been a huge number of tributes from friends, family and the community on social media.

Lewis was a hugely valued member of the team at Moray Leisure Centre for over 20 years.

Though he contributed to every area of the centre, his heart belonged to the ice rink.

And as a gesture in his memory, the leisure centre has paid its own tribute by engraving Lewis’s name and ice hockey number onto the ice.

The rink also now bears the poignant quote ‘Forever part of the ice’.

Lewis’s mother, Janet, and his younger sister, Pamela, are deeply grateful for the thoughtful gesture.

Pamela said: “It’s such a lovely touch.

“It’s like he’ll forever be part of the rink.”

“Even though he wasn’t a member of staff anymore, they’re still remembering him.

“It’s like a big family there. An extended family.”

‘Lewis made the rink a better place to skate’

Moray Leisure Centre expressed its appreciation to Lewis Garden for all the hard work and dedication he showed over two decades.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Lewis was a valued member of our Ice Team, bringing enthusiasm and passion to the Moray Leisure Rink.

“He always greeted the public with a warm smile.

“His personality made the rink a better place to skate and work.

“With the ice rink now preparing to reopen, we’ve been reflecting on the hard work and dedication of everyone who has helped make it what it is today.

“Lewis will always be part of that story and will be deeply missed by everyone.”

The new and improved Moray Leisure Centre ice rink is set to re-open on Friday October 10.

It has taken a massive community effort to save it from closure.