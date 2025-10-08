‘Forever part of the ice’: Elgin’s Moray Leisure Centre reveal touching tribute to ice rink hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Forever part of the ice’: Elgin’s Moray Leisure Centre reveal touching tribute to ice rink hero

Moray Leisure Centre has engraved former employee Lewis Garden’s name and ice hockey number onto its new ice rink as a tribute after his death

By Regan Parsons
An inscription on the ice.
Moray Leisure Centre has paid a poignant tribute to Lewis with an inscription on the ice at his beloved rink. Image: Pamela Jack

A remarkable ice rink tribute has been paid to much-loved former Moray Leisure Centre employee Lewis Garden.

Lewis sadly died last Saturday, aged just 48, and there have been a huge number of tributes from friends, family and the community on social media.

Lewis was a hugely valued member of the team at Moray Leisure Centre for over 20 years.

Though he contributed to every area of the centre, his heart belonged to the ice rink.

And as a gesture in his memory, the leisure centre has paid its own tribute by engraving Lewis’s name and ice hockey number onto the ice.

The rink also now bears the poignant quote ‘Forever part of the ice’.

Lewis’s mother, Janet, and his younger sister, Pamela, are deeply grateful for the thoughtful gesture.

Lewis and his mum and sister smiling to camera
Lewis’ mother, Janet, and his younger sister, Pamela, will miss their beloved son and brother greatly. Image: Pamela Jack

Pamela said: “It’s such a lovely touch.

“It’s like he’ll forever be part of the rink.”

“Even though he wasn’t a member of staff anymore, they’re still remembering him.

“It’s like a big family there. An extended family.”

Lewis' name and number on the ice.
Lewis’ name and hockey number will now be ‘forever part of the ice’ at the Moray Leisure Centre’s ice rink. Image: Pamela Jack

‘Lewis made the rink a better place to skate’

Moray Leisure Centre expressed its appreciation to Lewis Garden for all the hard work and dedication he showed over two decades.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Lewis was a valued member of our Ice Team, bringing enthusiasm and passion to the Moray Leisure Rink.

“He always greeted the public with a warm smile.

“His personality made the rink a better place to skate and work.

“With the ice rink now preparing to reopen, we’ve been reflecting on the hard work and dedication of everyone who has helped make it what it is today.

“Lewis will always be part of that story and will be deeply missed by everyone.”

Ice rink showing Lewis name and hockey number beside the quote 'forever part of the ice'
Lewis’ sister, Pamela, said his job at the ice rink was ‘where his heart always was’. Image: Pamela Jack

The new and improved Moray Leisure Centre ice rink is set to re-open on Friday October 10.

It has taken a massive community effort to save it from closure.

