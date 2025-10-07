News 34-year-old man arrested in connection with Banff fire Four fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze. By Chris Cromar October 7 2025, 4:57 pm October 7 2025, 4:57 pm Share 34-year-old man arrested in connection with Banff fire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6867342/man-arrested-banff-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The fire happened on Whinhill Road in Banff. Image: Google Maps. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that took place in Banff on Tuesday. Four fire appliances – from Banff, Buckie, Keith and Peterhead – were sent to a property in the Whinhill Road area of the town shortly before 1.30pm. They spent more than two-and-a-half hours at the scene. There were no reported injuries and police continue to investigate the fire. Police arrest man in connection with fire A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At about 1.40pm on Tuesday, October 7, we were made aware of a fire at a property in the Whinhill Road area of Banff. “Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. There were no reported injuries. “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation