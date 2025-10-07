34-year-old man arrested in connection with Banff fire

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that took place in Banff on Tuesday.

Four fire appliances – from Banff, Buckie, Keith and Peterhead – were sent to a property in the Whinhill Road area of the town shortly before 1.30pm.

They spent more than two-and-a-half hours at the scene.

There were no reported injuries and police continue to investigate the fire.

Police arrest man in connection with fire

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”