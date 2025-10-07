Brutal Buckie attacker left female victim unconscious before fleeing the scene

A brutal Buckie attacker is being hunted after he left a woman unconscious in the street.

The “cowardly” assault took place just after midnight on Saturday.

It is said to have been “unprovoked”.

Police say the man was likely in his late teens and fled the scene in the aftermath of the assault.

It took place on South Pringle Street, at its junction with West Church Street, at about 12.15am on October 4.

The suspect has been described as around 18 years of age with fair hair.

He had an average height and build.

At the time, he was wearing baggy jeans with a grey zip-up style hoodie.

Victim was left unconscious in the street

Local Buckie officer, Constable Mark Paton said: “The female appears to have been the victim of an unprovoked and cowardly assault.

“She was left unconscious on the road by the suspect.

“The suspect then ran off along South Pringle Street, southwards towards the High School.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault, has private CCTV or any pertinent information to the enquiry to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0097 from October 4, or visit Buckie police station.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.