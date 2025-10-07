Brutal Buckie attacker left female victim unconscious before fleeing the scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Brutal Buckie attacker left female victim unconscious before fleeing the scene

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning in Buckie. 

By Regan Parsons
Close up of a police van
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses in an effort to track down the attacker. Image: Police Scotland.

A brutal Buckie attacker is being hunted after he left a woman unconscious in the street.

The “cowardly” assault took place just after midnight on Saturday.

It is said to have been “unprovoked”.

Police say the man was likely in his late teens and fled the scene in the aftermath of the assault.

It took place on South Pringle Street, at its junction with West Church Street, at about 12.15am on October 4.

The suspect has been described as around 18 years of age with fair hair.

He had an average height and build.

At the time, he was wearing baggy jeans with a grey zip-up style hoodie.

Victim was left unconscious in the street

Local Buckie officer, Constable Mark Paton said: “The female appears to have been the victim of an unprovoked and cowardly assault.

“She was left unconscious on the road by the suspect.

“The suspect then ran off along South Pringle Street, southwards towards the High School.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault, has private CCTV or any pertinent information to the enquiry to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0097 from October 4, or visit Buckie police station.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation