Possible meteorite lights up north-east sky

A possible meteorite was spotted above the skies of Aberdeenshire tonight, with it being captured on video.

Leonie Simpson-Bowring was relaxing in her hot tub at her home near Banchory when she saw a flash in the sky.

A video seen by The Press and Journal saw a light flash through the sky for a few seconds before being disappearing.

Elsewhere, tonight’s meteor – or potentially shooting star – could be seen elsewhere across the north-east, including in Aberdeen.

At around 8.20pm it could be seen hurtling towards the ground.

‘I swear I could hear it’

Posting online, one woman said: “Seen it outside Garthdee, I was very close to it.”

Another woman added: “I saw it on my walk tonight, I swear I could hear it.”

