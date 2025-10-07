News Possible meteorite lights up north-east sky It could be seen this evening. By Chris Cromar October 7 2025, 10:22 pm October 7 2025, 10:22 pm Share Possible meteorite lights up north-east sky Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6867514/meteorite-north-east-scotland-sky/ Copy Link 0 comment The possible meteorite that was spotted going over Banchory tonight. Image: Leonie Simpson-Bowring. A possible meteorite was spotted above the skies of Aberdeenshire tonight, with it being captured on video. Leonie Simpson-Bowring was relaxing in her hot tub at her home near Banchory when she saw a flash in the sky. A video seen by The Press and Journal saw a light flash through the sky for a few seconds before being disappearing. Elsewhere, tonight’s meteor – or potentially shooting star – could be seen elsewhere across the north-east, including in Aberdeen. At around 8.20pm it could be seen hurtling towards the ground. ‘I swear I could hear it’ Posting online, one woman said: “Seen it outside Garthdee, I was very close to it.” Another woman added: “I saw it on my walk tonight, I swear I could hear it.” Did you see the meteorite? Let us know in the comments below.
Conversation