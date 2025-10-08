Georgia Toffolo pays heartfelt tribute to husband James Watt’s grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Toffolo pays heartfelt tribute to husband James Watt’s grandmother

The TV star shared her memories of the 93-year-old who died last month.

By Shanay Taylor
Georgia Toffolo pictured attending James Watt's grandmothers funeral.
Georgia Toffolo shares heartfelt tribute to husband James Watt's grandmother. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Television personality Georgia Toffolo has paid a touching tribute to her partner James Watt’s grandmother, who passed away last month at the age of 93.

In a heartfelt message, Georgia reflected on the warmth and kindness shown to her by James’s grandmother.

It comes after James Watt led tributes to his “Granny Cathie”, who was a pillar of the Gardenstown community.

Georgia recalled the first time she stepped into the family home that would later become the centre of so many cherished memories.

“She was so incredibly kind and welcoming to me,” Georgia said.

“I’ll never forget the first time we walked into her house, which went on to become the heart of so many family memories, and her sweetness towards me that day.”

Georgia Toffolo with James Watt and Cathie Watt.
Granny Cathie with grandson James Watt and his wife, Georgia.

Georgia, who married the BrewDog co-founder earlier this year, also spoke about the deep sense of loss the family has faced in recent years.

“We’ve had quite a lot of loss over the past two years, which has been really difficult.”

She added, “Sunday lunches at Granny’s house were the epicentre of family life. The menu hadn’t changed in over 50 years, and I loved that so very much.”

She was proud to wear her late grandmother-in-law’s handbag – purchased half a century ago – to the funeral, as a small tribute to the woman who had meant so much to the family.

Georgia Toffolo wearing her grandmother-in-law's handbag.
She was proud to wear her grandmother-in-law’s handbag. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Reflecting on the service, Georgia, known as Toff, described it as a moving celebration of a life well lived.

“What’s so bittersweet about losing someone is that all of their knowledge and wisdom go with them.

“But what an unbelievable testament to her to look around the church and see 150 people there to celebrate a 93-year-old woman who meant so much to so many.

“She really was at the centre of not just James’s family, but the whole community.”

Georgia expressed hope that the family can begin to heal and honour her memory by creating new traditions together.

Georgia Toffolo with a bow in her hair.
Georgia Toffolo shared some pictures attending the funeral. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

“I’m hoping James won’t have to give any more eulogies for a very long time. Four in two years is far too many.

“We’re all a bit lost thinking what we’ll do with our Sundays now. But maybe it’s time to start some new traditions and smile at all the wonderful memories James had with her.

“I feel so lucky that I have so many too.”

James Watt
Georgia hopes James won’t have to give any more eulogies for a very long time. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

The couple also shared a touching personal connection to Granny Cathie’s own love story.

They were married in the same Gardenstown church where Cathie and Granda Jimmy wed more than 70 years ago.

James described his grandmother as “the warmest, kindest, most giving person” he had ever known, saying her devotion to family was “beyond inspirational”.

“Granny – you will be very deeply missed. Every Sunday lunch, every laugh, and every act of quiet kindness you gave us will always be with us,” he said.

