Georgia Toffolo pays heartfelt tribute to husband James Watt’s grandmother

Television personality Georgia Toffolo has paid a touching tribute to her partner James Watt’s grandmother, who passed away last month at the age of 93.

In a heartfelt message, Georgia reflected on the warmth and kindness shown to her by James’s grandmother.

It comes after James Watt led tributes to his “Granny Cathie”, who was a pillar of the Gardenstown community.

Georgia recalled the first time she stepped into the family home that would later become the centre of so many cherished memories.

“She was so incredibly kind and welcoming to me,” Georgia said.

“I’ll never forget the first time we walked into her house, which went on to become the heart of so many family memories, and her sweetness towards me that day.”

Georgia, who married the BrewDog co-founder earlier this year, also spoke about the deep sense of loss the family has faced in recent years.

“We’ve had quite a lot of loss over the past two years, which has been really difficult.”

She added, “Sunday lunches at Granny’s house were the epicentre of family life. The menu hadn’t changed in over 50 years, and I loved that so very much.”

She was proud to wear her late grandmother-in-law’s handbag – purchased half a century ago – to the funeral, as a small tribute to the woman who had meant so much to the family.

Reflecting on the service, Georgia, known as Toff, described it as a moving celebration of a life well lived.

“What’s so bittersweet about losing someone is that all of their knowledge and wisdom go with them.

“But what an unbelievable testament to her to look around the church and see 150 people there to celebrate a 93-year-old woman who meant so much to so many.

“She really was at the centre of not just James’s family, but the whole community.”

Georgia expressed hope that the family can begin to heal and honour her memory by creating new traditions together.

“I’m hoping James won’t have to give any more eulogies for a very long time. Four in two years is far too many.

“We’re all a bit lost thinking what we’ll do with our Sundays now. But maybe it’s time to start some new traditions and smile at all the wonderful memories James had with her.

“I feel so lucky that I have so many too.”

The couple also shared a touching personal connection to Granny Cathie’s own love story.

They were married in the same Gardenstown church where Cathie and Granda Jimmy wed more than 70 years ago.

James described his grandmother as “the warmest, kindest, most giving person” he had ever known, saying her devotion to family was “beyond inspirational”.

“Granny – you will be very deeply missed. Every Sunday lunch, every laugh, and every act of quiet kindness you gave us will always be with us,” he said.