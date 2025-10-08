First look inside ‘incredible’ £30 million Riverbank School as building officially opens

A £30.3 million primary school in Aberdeen has officially opened eight years after plans were first announced.

The council received the keys for the new Riverbank School back in April with pupils and staff spending the past few months settling in.

The three-stream primary school, located on Coningham Gardens, has capacity for up to 651 pupils, as well as nursery spaces for 60.

Plans for a new school building in the area were first proposed back in 2017 with work starting four years later.

Following initial delays due to the Covid pandemic, work had to be paused in August 2022 as costs spiralled.

The opening date was pushed back several times as unexpected issues with the water supply cropped up.

Jump ahead to today and Riverbank School has now been officially opened. It was marked with an event held for pupils, staff and parents.

Riverbank School officially opened

Local council representatives also attended the opening ceremony which featured two musical pieces specially composed for the day by teacher Alex Dawson.

“New School, New Start Tillydrone Fanfare” and “Riverband Blues” were performed by Riverband, a group of P5 to P7 pupils.

A group from P7 also wrote and performed a poem titled “New Riverbank School”, about moving to the new buidling.

Susan Ironside, head teacher of Riverbank School, said: “It’s a real privilege to officially welcome our pupils and families into this incredible new building.

“The enthusiasm and excitement from our school community has been wonderful to see.

“We’re proud to offer a modern, inclusive environment that supports every child to thrive.

“We look forward to continuing our strong connections with the wider Tillydrone community.”

The council’s design team worked alongside Robertson Construction Eastern on plans for a replacement for the former Riverbank School on Dill Road.

It has been built on the site of the ex-Tillydrone Infant School and on part of the ex-St Machar Primary School site.

The new building features a dance studio and quiet spaces, as well as a a 3G sports pitch.

An investment in Tillydrone

To mark the official opening, pupils also buried a time capsule in the school grounds, which included a pen drive of photos, an autograph booked signed by pupils and staff and a copy of the poem.

Councillor Jessica Mennie, vice-convener of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “The enthusiasm and positivity from the children and teachers is inspiring.

“I look forward to seeing all that will be achieved here in the years ahead.”

Convener Martin Greig added: “The major investment of £30.3million that we made in this important project confirms our strong commitment to the local community.

“Every child deserves to have the best possible learning environment.

“It is great to improve the school estate for the benefit of learners.”