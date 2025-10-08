First look inside ‘incredible’ £30 million Riverbank School as building officially opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside ‘incredible’ £30 million Riverbank School as building officially opens

The new primary school has faced a series of delays over the past eight years.

By Ellie Milne
Head teacher Susan Ironside with two pupils outside Riverbank School
Staff and pupils outside Riverbank School. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A £30.3 million primary school in Aberdeen has officially opened eight years after plans were first announced.

The council received the keys for the new Riverbank School back in April with pupils and staff spending the past few months settling in.

The three-stream primary school, located on Coningham Gardens, has capacity for up to 651 pupils, as well as nursery spaces for 60.

Plans for a new school building in the area were first proposed back in 2017 with work starting four years later.

Classroom with green chairs and numbers playmat
One of the classrooms at the newly opened Riverbank School. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Exterior of Riverbank School showing part of the playground
Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Following initial delays due to the Covid pandemic, work had to be paused in August 2022 as costs spiralled.

The opening date was pushed back several times as unexpected issues with the water supply cropped up.

Jump ahead to today and Riverbank School has now been officially opened. It was marked with an event held for pupils, staff and parents.

Riverbank School officially opened

Local council representatives also attended the opening ceremony which featured two musical pieces specially composed for the day by teacher Alex Dawson.

"Riverbank School" is displayed above a large group of people for the official opening. Councillors are cutting a green ribbon, with students and adults celebrating.
Councillors attended the official opening of Riverbank School. mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A bright, well-lit hallway features personal carts and clothing racks
Pupils’ jackets and bags hung up in the corridor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“New School, New Start Tillydrone Fanfare” and “Riverband Blues” were performed by Riverband, a group of P5 to P7 pupils.

A group from P7 also wrote and performed a poem titled “New Riverbank School”, about moving to the new buidling.

Susan Ironside, head teacher of Riverbank School, said: “It’s a real privilege to officially welcome our pupils and families into this incredible new building.

“The enthusiasm and excitement from our school community has been wonderful to see.

Headshot of Riverbank School head teacher Susan Ironside outside the school building
Head teacher of Riverbank School, Susan Ironside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A school canteen with rows of white tables and attached stools
The school canteen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We’re proud to offer a modern, inclusive environment that supports every child to thrive.

“We look forward to continuing our strong connections with the wider Tillydrone community.”

The council’s design team worked alongside Robertson Construction Eastern on plans for a replacement for the former Riverbank School on Dill Road.

It has been built on the site of the ex-Tillydrone Infant School and on part of the ex-St Machar Primary School site.

The new building features a dance studio and quiet spaces, as well as a a 3G sports pitch.

A gymnasium has a small carpeted stage with a ramp, and a music stand sits on the stage. A basketball hoop, a whiteboard, and gym equipment are on the walls.
The gym is a versatile space. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Image features a bright waiting room with several light blue chairs, a patterned carpet, and the text "Nursery" on the door. A painted bear statue greets visitors as they enter.
The nursery has spaces for 60 children. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An investment in Tillydrone

To mark the official opening, pupils also buried a time capsule in the school grounds, which included a pen drive of photos, an autograph booked signed by pupils and staff and a copy of the poem.

Councillor Jessica Mennie, vice-convener of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “The enthusiasm and positivity from the children and teachers is inspiring.

“I look forward to seeing all that will be achieved here in the years ahead.”

A "Nook" booth designed as a small quiet space. It features light blue cushioned seating, a white table, and a minimalist design, with "NOOK" inscribed on the base.
The Nook is a quiet space for pupils. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The image shows a bright, colourful classroom. Desks and chairs fill the room, with a display of children’s work visible.
The classrooms are bright and colourful. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Convener Martin Greig added: “The major investment of £30.3million that we made in this important project confirms our strong commitment to the local community.

“Every child deserves to have the best possible learning environment.

“It is great to improve the school estate for the benefit of learners.”

