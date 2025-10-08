Two taken to hospital after A82 crash at Spean Bridge

Two have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A82 at Spean Bridge.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene at around 9.10am when the incident was reported, where two were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The road was closed for over an hour, but reopened at around 10.25am.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.12am to attend an incident on the A82, near Spean Bridge.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Belford Hospital, Fort William.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

