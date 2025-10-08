Seven-bedroom mansion with 34 acres of land near Inverurie goes on market for £1.5 million

A stunning nine-bedroom mansion near Inverurie that sites in 34 acres of grounds has gone on the market.

Legatesden House in Pitcaple has been described as an “elegant home with heritage and heart” and is available for offers over £1.5 million.

Originally built in the 19th century, the building has stood for more than 125 years and last underwent a significant renovation in 2008.

What is described as a “meticulous” redesign has expanded an already spacious offering.

It includes east, west and rear elevations and a new garage and workshop.

It’s a significant and imposing granite property that offers a wealth of rooms and space.

Inside, the home has a rustic look with 19th century period detail and natural timbers.

The house has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms on the first floor.

And there are a further two bedrooms and a box room on the second floor.

The reception hallway is flanked by two formal reception rooms which lead into the open plan dining and family area.

The spacious dining kitchen is described as a “country-style” masterpiece.

It includes polished granite surfaces, a breakfast bar and a host of branded appliances.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is a utility room to the rear, next to a home office which looks out onto the back garden.

Inverurie mansion offers ‘substantial space’

The principal bedroom offers a massive amount of space, with plenty of scope for creating a seating or reading area.

And the other bedrooms within the property are also of an impressive size.

Surrounding the home are a mix of landscaped gardens, pasture and woodland.

The immediate grounds are around two acres and beyond the garden is a further seven-acre grass field.

Sellers say it could be put to “equestrian use, hobby farming or landscaping”.

Estate agent Fiona Gormley said: “This residence offers substantial space for both family living and entertaining at scale.

“Wonderful grounds offer versatile outbuildings.

“I especially like the privacy of garden and woodland walks.”

The property can be viewed on the Savills website.

Interested parties are urged to get in touch without delay to avoid disappointment.