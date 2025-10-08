Seven-bedroom mansion with 34 acres of land near Inverurie goes on market for £1.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven-bedroom mansion with 34 acres of land near Inverurie goes on market for £1.5 million

The impressive Legatesden House is described as 'an elegant home with heritage and heart'.

By Graham Fleming
A grand stone mansion with a large cobblestone driveway and lush landscaping.
The house is on sale for offers over £1.5m. Image: Savills

A stunning nine-bedroom mansion near Inverurie that sites in 34 acres of grounds has gone on the market.

Legatesden House in Pitcaple has been described as an “elegant home with heritage and heart” and is available for offers over £1.5 million.

Originally built in the 19th century, the building has stood for more than 125 years and last underwent a significant renovation in 2008.

What is described as a “meticulous” redesign has expanded an already spacious offering.

It includes east, west and rear elevations and a new garage and workshop.

Hallway featuring a statue in a niche, intricate tile flooring and ornate woodwork.
The hallway from the front door, with an impressive tiled floor. Picture: Savills
A well-lit dining kitchen has rustic cabinetry, an island, and stone tile flooring. A unique light fixture hangs above the island near a sink.
The kitchen and dining areas. Image: Savills
A snooker table sits under pendant lights, inviting a game in an elegant room. The room features a fireplace, bay window and ornate plasterwork.
The sitting room is home to a snooker table. Photograph: Savills

It’s a significant and imposing granite property that offers a wealth of rooms and space.

Inside, the home has a rustic look with 19th century period detail and natural timbers.

The house has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms on the first floor.

And there are a further two bedrooms and a box room on the second floor.

A drawing room featuring brown leather sofas, a dark wood fireplace and ornate window treatments. A chandelier hangs from the ceiling, adding to the room's classical style.
The home’s drawing room. Image: Savills
An interior shot of a dining room with large windows. A wood table sits in the center, with stone supports and tile flooring.
The family dining room. Picture: Savills

The reception hallway is flanked by two formal reception rooms which lead into the open plan dining and family area.

The spacious dining kitchen is described as a “country-style” masterpiece.

It includes polished granite surfaces, a breakfast bar and a host of branded appliances.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is a utility room to the rear, next to a home office which looks out onto the back garden.

Inverurie mansion offers ‘substantial space’

The principal bedroom offers a massive amount of space, with plenty of scope for creating a seating or reading area.

And the other bedrooms within the property are also of an impressive size.

A large bedroom in a castle features a bay window, chandelier, fireplace, and king bed.
The principal bedroom. Image: Savills
Room shows a light-filled, traditionally styled room. Wood trim and furniture create a warm atmosphere enhanced by a carpet and simple chandelier.
One of the upstairs bedroom. Picture: Savills
An ensuite bathroom featuring a double sink vanity against travertine wall paneling and flooring. A walk-in shower and a tall, narrow, vertical radiator add to the room.
The principal en suite bathroom. Image: Savills

Surrounding the home are a mix of landscaped gardens, pasture and woodland.

The immediate grounds are around two acres and beyond the garden is a further seven-acre grass field.

Sellers say it could be put to “equestrian use, hobby farming or landscaping”.

Estate agent Fiona Gormley said: “This residence offers substantial space for both family living and entertaining at scale.

An aerial view shows a large stone house surrounded by trees. The long driveway curves to a garage and additional outbuildings.
A birds-eye view of the property. Aerial image: Savills
Bird's-eye view of a building nestled amongst trees, surrounded by cultivated fields. The property image showcases an expansive estate.
The 34-acre estate around the property. Image: Savills

“Wonderful grounds offer versatile outbuildings.

“I especially like the privacy of garden and woodland walks.”

The property can be viewed on the Savills website.

Interested parties are urged to get in touch without delay to avoid disappointment.

