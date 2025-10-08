All five stops revealed: New Ember bus service to better connect Inverness with the Central Belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

All five stops revealed: New Ember bus service to better connect Inverness with the Central Belt

The new Inverness route will operate seven days a week, offering 12 return services each day.

By Regan Parsons
An Ember bus.
The all-electric Ember bus will operate 12 trips a day between Inverness and Glasgow. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Ember has announced a new service connecting Inverness, Aviemore and Dalwhinnie to Glasgow.

The all-electric coach operator will launch the new route on October 22, with 12 return trips each day.

Ember says the new new E8 route will operate “around the clock”, stopping at five different locations on its way south.

The Inverness to Glasgow route will include stops at:

  • Aviemore
  • Dalwhinnie
  • Pitlochry
  • Perth
  • Dunblane

Three of the daily coaches will be “non-stop” and will not serve any of the stops between Glasgow and Inverness.

The journey will take an average of 3 hours and 17 minutes in total.

And Ember claims it will be “faster than any other way to get between Glasgow and Inverness on public transport”.

Cost-wise, it will be £19 for an adult single ticket if you choose to book online – and £38 return.

inside the Ember bus
The new all-electric service is scheduled to launch on October 22. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

An Ember spokesperson said: “Whether for winter sports, walking, climbing, biking or simply a commute, this service will unlock easy access to some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.”

Founded in 2020, Ember is the UK’s first all-electric intercity bus operator.

The service aims to make long-distance travel both sustainable and affordable.

This follows Ember’s recent launch of a new route connecting Inverness and Elgin, as the company continues to expand its network across Scotland.

Though the Inverness to Glasgow route begins on October 22, tickets can be booked now.

Conversation