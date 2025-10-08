All five stops revealed: New Ember bus service to better connect Inverness with the Central Belt

Ember has announced a new service connecting Inverness, Aviemore and Dalwhinnie to Glasgow.

The all-electric coach operator will launch the new route on October 22, with 12 return trips each day.

Ember says the new new E8 route will operate “around the clock”, stopping at five different locations on its way south.

The Inverness to Glasgow route will include stops at:

Aviemore

Dalwhinnie

Pitlochry

Perth

Dunblane

Three of the daily coaches will be “non-stop” and will not serve any of the stops between Glasgow and Inverness.

The journey will take an average of 3 hours and 17 minutes in total.

And Ember claims it will be “faster than any other way to get between Glasgow and Inverness on public transport”.

Cost-wise, it will be £19 for an adult single ticket if you choose to book online – and £38 return.

An Ember spokesperson said: “Whether for winter sports, walking, climbing, biking or simply a commute, this service will unlock easy access to some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.”

Founded in 2020, Ember is the UK’s first all-electric intercity bus operator.

The service aims to make long-distance travel both sustainable and affordable.

This follows Ember’s recent launch of a new route connecting Inverness and Elgin, as the company continues to expand its network across Scotland.

Though the Inverness to Glasgow route begins on October 22, tickets can be booked now.