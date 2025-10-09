The Tin Shed: Tiny home in Moray with nothing but five star Airbnb reviews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Tin Shed: Tiny home in Moray with nothing but five star Airbnb reviews

The ‘Tin Shed’ is one of the country's top-rated holiday homes, with more than 300 glowing testimonials from those who have stayed.

By Regan Parsons
A beautiful sunset over The Tin Shed.
Over 18 months, the hut was built almost entirely from recycled and locally sourced materials. Image: Ross Stockdale

A tiny Moray Airbnb built from recycled materials has emerged as one of the world’s top rated holiday homes.

The Tin Shed in Speyside was created by Ross Stockdale as a lockdown project, taking about 18 months to construct.

It was created from an eclectic array of locally sourced materials to create a two guest holiday home that visitors have fallen in love with.

Situated between Keith and Dufftown, in Glen Isla, it has proved a huge hit with everyone who has stayed.

It now ranks within the top 1% of Airbnb properties worldwide, with over 300 consecutive five-start reviews.

In fact, The Tin Shed has yet to receive anything but a five-star review.

outside shot of the property, The Tin Shed
The Tin Shed has brought an estimated £75,000 boost to the local economy. Image: Ross Stockdale

‘Guests love the recycled shed’

Over a period of 18 months, Ross brought the hut to life using almost entirely recycled and locally sourced materials.

The 54-year-old said: “Guests seem to love the recycled nature of The Tin Shed.

“I had intended to use some recycled materials to help the project blend into the surrounding landscape.

“But lockdown meant I had to find pretty much everything I needed locally.”

Recycled scaffolding boards make up the shed’s floor, and the kitchen is fitted with a 1970s sideboard kindly gifted from a neighbour.

Ross even surprised a local farmer when he offered to buy a pile of corrugated iron, rusting away in his field.

Pet pig secret to five star streak

The owner has received a host of glowing reviews praising his magical creation in the heart of Speyside.

The stove within the holiday home.
The interior of The Tin Shed – complete with stove to keep the days and nights cosy – has charmed many a visitor. Image: Ross Stockdale.

“I put my heart and soul into the creation of the Tin Shed so I’m over the moon that people love our little cabin so much,” Ross said.

“I’m still surprised that a cabin at the top of our garden has had so many good reviews.

“Our friendly pet pig, Spotty, is our secret weapon and seems to be loved by everyone.

two pigs
Every guest at the Moray Airbnb seems to fall in love with Scotty and his pal. Image: Ross Stockdale

“And I also always say that our dog, Dot, is Head of PR, because she greets everyone with a waggy tail.”

Ross Stockdale holding his dog.
Owner Ross Stockdale and his loyal companion, Dot the dog, take great pride in the creation of The Tin Shed. Image: Ross Stockdale

Tin Shed helps drive visitors to Speyside

The Tin Shed is estimated to have generated over £75,000 for the local economy.

With around six years of hosting, many guests have visited local attractions, as well as eating and drinking in local cafes and bars, all thanks to Ross’s recommendations.

“We’ve had visitors from all over the world, a couple of marriage proposals and quite a few honeymooners, one of whom returned with their baby!” Ross added.

A wood-burning stove, perfect for keeping cosy on cold winter nights. Image: Ross Stockdale

Inside, guests will find an en-suite bathroom, one bedroom, a wood-burning stove, and all necessary kitchen appliances, making it perfect for a cosy night in.

The interior of The Tin Shed
The interior of The Tin Shed is ideal for a romantic getaway for couples. Image: Ross Stockdale

