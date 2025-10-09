The Tin Shed: Tiny home in Moray with nothing but five star Airbnb reviews

A tiny Moray Airbnb built from recycled materials has emerged as one of the world’s top rated holiday homes.

The Tin Shed in Speyside was created by Ross Stockdale as a lockdown project, taking about 18 months to construct.

It was created from an eclectic array of locally sourced materials to create a two guest holiday home that visitors have fallen in love with.

Situated between Keith and Dufftown, in Glen Isla, it has proved a huge hit with everyone who has stayed.

It now ranks within the top 1% of Airbnb properties worldwide, with over 300 consecutive five-start reviews.

In fact, The Tin Shed has yet to receive anything but a five-star review.

‘Guests love the recycled shed’

Over a period of 18 months, Ross brought the hut to life using almost entirely recycled and locally sourced materials.

The 54-year-old said: “Guests seem to love the recycled nature of The Tin Shed.

“I had intended to use some recycled materials to help the project blend into the surrounding landscape.

“But lockdown meant I had to find pretty much everything I needed locally.”

Recycled scaffolding boards make up the shed’s floor, and the kitchen is fitted with a 1970s sideboard kindly gifted from a neighbour.

Ross even surprised a local farmer when he offered to buy a pile of corrugated iron, rusting away in his field.

Pet pig secret to five star streak

The owner has received a host of glowing reviews praising his magical creation in the heart of Speyside.

“I put my heart and soul into the creation of the Tin Shed so I’m over the moon that people love our little cabin so much,” Ross said.

“I’m still surprised that a cabin at the top of our garden has had so many good reviews.

“Our friendly pet pig, Spotty, is our secret weapon and seems to be loved by everyone.

“And I also always say that our dog, Dot, is Head of PR, because she greets everyone with a waggy tail.”

Tin Shed helps drive visitors to Speyside

The Tin Shed is estimated to have generated over £75,000 for the local economy.

With around six years of hosting, many guests have visited local attractions, as well as eating and drinking in local cafes and bars, all thanks to Ross’s recommendations.

“We’ve had visitors from all over the world, a couple of marriage proposals and quite a few honeymooners, one of whom returned with their baby!” Ross added.

Inside, guests will find an en-suite bathroom, one bedroom, a wood-burning stove, and all necessary kitchen appliances, making it perfect for a cosy night in.