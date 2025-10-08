Body found in search for missing Aboyne woman

A missing Aboyne woman has been found dead this morning.

Lynne Laing’s body was found in the nearby area by police after a search was launched for her on Monday evening.

Friends appealed online for her whereabouts after she left the house unannounced at 10pm that night.

But unfortunately, the 41-year-old was found shortly after in the small hours of Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the news, and have informed her family.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday October 8, the body of a 41-year-old woman was discovered in the Aboyne area.

“Her next of kin are aware.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”