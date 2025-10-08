News Body found in search for missing Aboyne woman Lynne Laing, 41, was reported missing on Monday evening. By Graham Fleming October 8 2025, 3:51 pm October 8 2025, 3:51 pm Share Body found in search for missing Aboyne woman Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6868069/missing-aboyne-woman-found-dead-lynne-laing/ Copy Link 0 comment Lynne was found in the small hours of Wednesday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A missing Aboyne woman has been found dead this morning. Lynne Laing’s body was found in the nearby area by police after a search was launched for her on Monday evening. Friends appealed online for her whereabouts after she left the house unannounced at 10pm that night. But unfortunately, the 41-year-old was found shortly after in the small hours of Wednesday morning. Police confirmed the news, and have informed her family. A spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday October 8, the body of a 41-year-old woman was discovered in the Aboyne area. “Her next of kin are aware. “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
